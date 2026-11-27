Larrikin CEO Katie Keeley, with Raylan Givens.

Katie and Greg Keeley at Larrikin Distillery

Former U.S. diplomat and Navy officer takes the helm with good humor, grit, and the nerve to ask“why not?”*

- Katie Keeley, CEO Larrikin Distilling Co.

LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Larrikin Distilling Co. has named co-founder Katie Keeley Chief Executive Officer. Keeley, who founded the Kentucky bourbon company with her husband, Greg, will lead its operations and expansion - with the independent streak that defines Larrikin.

As Managing Director, Keeley guided the Veteran owned distillery through a Series A capital raise, expanded its spirits lineup, and led the rebrand from Lawrenceburg Bourbon Company to Larrikin Distilling Co. The CEO title codifies her role to date.

“Larrikin started with two words: 'Why not?'” said Keeley.“Why not back ourselves and bring a little Australian mischief to Kentucky bourbon? We look after our people, take a chance on good ideas, and make spirits we're proud to share. This is our American Dream, built right here in Kentucky-and we've got some exciting plans for 2027.”

“Katie brings judgment, grit, and a healthy sense of humor-useful qualities when your business partner is also your husband,” said co-founder Greg Keeley.“We built Larrikin Bourbon and Koala Bare Gin together, and I couldn't ask for a better partner to keep this adventure rolling.”

Katie will focus on distribution, giving guests more reasons to pull up a chair at the distillery, and growing operations.

Her route to bourbon took a few turns. A former U.S. Foreign Service Officer with assignments in Asia and Europe, Keeley also worked as an economist at the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis. She later became a registered nurse, caring for cardiac and transplant patients at UK HealthCare and teaching nursing at Bluegrass Community and Technical College. She has also served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Keeley holds an economics degree from Wofford College and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Away from the distillery, she enjoys time with her dogs, Betsy Ross and Raylan Givens, and spreading the“Larrikin Gospel”: gratitude, good whiskey, great gin, and room at the table for one more.

**About Larrikin Distilling Co.**

Founded by Katie and Greg Keeley in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Larrikin Bourbon Co. and Koala Bare Gin brings Australian character to Kentucky spirits. Named for a spirited nonconformist with a mischievous streak, Larrikin is built on good humor, hospitality, and the willingness to ask“why not?”

Learn more at larrikinbourbon.

Maddie Tucker

Larrikin Bourbon Co.

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Larrikin Distilling Co. Names Co-Founder Katie Keeley Chief Executive Officer News Provided By Larrikin Bourbon Co. November 27, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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