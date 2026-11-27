The insulation contractor's new FM2820 facility reflects rising requests for spray foam on homes, shops, and metal buildings across Northeast Texas.

The insulation contractor's new FM2820 facility reflects rising requests for spray foam on homes, shops, and metal buildings across Northeast Texas.

- Peter FehrSUMNER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Metal shops, barns, and older farmhouses are a common sight along the farm-to-market roads west of Paris, and many of them were never built to hold heat in winter or keep it out in August. Requests to insulate these buildings have climbed steadily, and 903 Spray Foam has now moved its headquarters to 2972 FM2820 in Sumner to put its crews closer to that work.The company relocated on July 28, 2026. The Sumner site gives the team a single base for its spray rigs, which are the truck- or trailer-mounted units that heat and blend liquid foam components at each job site. It also provides room to store materials and prepare equipment between projects.“We're serving more homeowners than ever, and we needed more room for our crews to do their best work,” said Peter Fehr, owner of 903 Spray Foam.“The new location gives our team the space to prepare for jobs more efficiently and take on more projects across the area.”What the company installsMost projects use one of two materials. Open-cell spray foam is soft and lightweight. It expands to fill cracks and cavities in attics and walls, helping limit drafts and outside noise. Closed-cell spray foam cures into a dense, rigid layer that also blocks moisture. That makes it the usual choice for metal buildings, where condensation can drip from bare steel panels, and for crawl spaces and other damp areas.Before new foam goes in, some properties need old insulation taken out. 903 Spray Foam provides insulation removal for houses and commercial buildings where existing material is compacted, wet, or pest-infested.Where the company worksSumner sits a short drive from Paris, Blossom, and Honey Grove, and within reach of Greenville and Sulphur Springs. The company also accepts residential and commercial projects in the Dallas and Plano areas.903 Spray Foam is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and belongs to the Paris-Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. Property owners can arrange a free on-site consultation through the company's website.About 903 Spray Foam903 Spray Foam is a locally owned insulation company headquartered in Sumner, Texas. It installs open-cell and closed-cell spray foam and removes old insulation for homeowners, farms, and businesses across Northeast Texas. Learn more at 903sprayfoam.Media ContactPeter Fehr903 Spray Foam2972 FM2820, Sumner, TX 75486903-609-5907...

Peter Fehr

903 Spray Foam

+1 903-609-5907

...

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903 Spray Foam Moves Operations to Sumner, Putting Its Crews Closer to Rural Lamar County and the Paris Area News Provided By WebLead Systems November 27, 2026, 20:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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