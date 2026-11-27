MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Robot, a high-tech company specializing in construction robotics and intelligent construction solutions, has expanded its international operations across more than 20 countries and regions. As of May 2026, Legend Robot had supported over 500 projects, covering a cumulative construction area of more than 10 million m2.

Industry Recognition Highlights Legend Robot's Performance

In 2024, Legend Robot generated over RMB 10 million in revenue in Singapore and reported a market share exceeding 70% in the local robotic spraying segment.

In January 2026, its latex paint spraying series topped the“Top 10 Most Valuable and Promising Construction Robots” ranking following the inaugural 2025“Shanghai Airport Cup” Yangtze River Delta intelligent construction and robotics competition, earning the title“King of Efficiency” in putty and latex paint spraying.

2026 Global Partnerships Drive Local Market Expansion

In 2026, Legend Robot expanded its international business through regional partnerships, project deployments and industry exhibitions across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Key developments included a distribution agreement with CD Peintre in Eastern Canada, a Brazilian business delegation visit, robot deployments in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, participation in Big 5 Construct Saudi, and on-site applications in Thailand and Greece.

Together with ROBOSWISS AG, Legend Robot showcased CE-compliant spraying solutions at BATIMAT 2026 in Paris, addressing European demand for precision finishing, architectural aesthetics and consistent workmanship.









Six Construction Robots for Residential and Public Buildings

Legend Robot offers six models, including 3.3-m and 6.2-m putty and latex paint spraying robots, a tile-laying robot and a floor-grinding robot.

The flagship 3.3-m latex paint spraying robot uses industry-first continuous spraying technology across complex architectural surfaces, improving spraying efficiency by up to 50% over existing industry solutions. Recent tests show a coating thickness of 70 μm ±5 μm, over 95% surface coverage and daily output of 1,500–2,000 m2-approximately 2, 6 and 12 times manual productivity benchmarks in China, Singapore and the Middle East, respectively.

With over 100 patents, Legend Robot continues to advance product certification, material compatibility and regulatory compliance. The latex paint spraying and floor-grinding robots have previously qualified for funding support under Hong Kong's Construction Innovation and Technology Fund (CITF).









About Legend Robot

Founded in 2021, Legend Robot develops and manufactures intelligent construction robots, offering integrated R&D, manufacturing, operator training and after-sales support.

Media Contact

Legend Robot Technology Co., Ltd.

Phone: +86-18126152125

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