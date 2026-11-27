MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (TSX-V: NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) (“” or the““) is pleased to announce that the Company will graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange to the senior board Toronto Stock Exchange (the“”) and the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX at the opening of the market on or about December 1, 2026 under its current symbol“NAU”.

CEO, Brandon Bonifacio states“Since forming NevGold and completing our public listing in 2021, we have transformed the Company from an early-stage explorer into a well-funded developer with a portfolio of highly prospective gold, antimony, and copper assets in the Western United States. Our graduation to the TSX from the TSX Venture Exchange is a significant achievement that reflects the hard work of our team and the substantial progress we have made in building shareholder value.

Listing on Canada's premier senior exchange represents an important milestone in NevGold's evolution and positions the Company for its next phase of growth. We expect the TSX listing to increase our visibility among institutional and retail investors globally, expand access to capital, and further enhance our standing within the investment community.

As we continue advancing our flagship projects, particularly at a time when domestic sources of critical minerals such as antimony are becoming increasingly strategic, we remain committed to executing our long-term growth strategy and progressing toward becoming a leading emerging gold and antimony producer in North America.”

The Company has received final approval from the TSX for the listing of its common shares. In connection with the listing, the common shares will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange upon the commencement of trading on the main TSX board.

The Company's trading symbol will remain“NAU” upon the commencement of trading on the main TSX board. The CUSIP and ISIN will also remain unchanged. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the Company's graduation to the TSX, and existing share certificates and direct registration statements will continue to represent Nevgold's common shares.

In connection with the listing on the TSX, the Company has reconstituted its audit committee to consist of Victor Bradley, Sean Waller and Scott Bensing, each of which is independent as determined under National Instrument 52-110 – Audit Committees. Victor Bradley has been appointed as the lead independent director of the Company.

About the Company

NevGold is dedicated to discovering, de-risking, and rapidly advancing gold and critical metals projects across premier jurisdictions in Nevada and Idaho to drive shareholder value and strengthen US mineral security. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte (gold-antimony) and Cedar Wash (gold) projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain (gold) and Zeus (copper) projects in Idaho. For more information, please visit

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Signed”

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at..., call 604-337-5033, or visit our website at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as“plan”,“expect”,“project”,“intend”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“suggest”,“indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange, the listing on the TSX and the continued exploration on the Company's mineral projects. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; actual exploration or development plans and costs differing materially from the Company's estimates; obtaining additional financing from time-to-time to continue operations; compliance with government regulation; stock market volatility that may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.