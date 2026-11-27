(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (Central 1) today reported third quarter financial results and provided an update on performance across its core businesses. “Our third quarter results reflect continued progress against our strategic priorities and solid underlying performance across our core businesses, amid evolving market conditions,” said Mike Henry, Central 1 President and CEO.“Continued client growth, higher transaction volumes, increased product and service adoption, and strong investment performance supported our results, reinforcing our focus on disciplined execution and prudent risk management that strengthen our capabilities and create long-term value for our clients and members.” Third quarter 2026 compared with third quarter 2025:

Net income of $11.0 million, compared with $24.9 million

Adjusted net income1 of $11.6 million, compared with $25.3 million

Pre-provision, pre-tax (PPPT)1 earnings of $18.0 million, compared with $41.9 million

Return on equity (ROE)2,3 was 5.2%, compared with 12.2% Adjusted ROE2 was 5.4%, compared with 12.1%

Year-to-date 2026 compared with year-to-date 2025:

Net income of $21.4 million, compared with $22.2 million

Adjusted net income1 of $22.6 million, compared with $54.1 million

PPPT1 earnings of $45.7 million, compared with $30.9 million

ROE2,3 was 3.4%, compared with 5.4%

Adjusted ROE2 was 3.5%, compared with 8.9% Total assets of $9.2 billion as at September 30, 2026, compared with $9.6 billion as at December 31, 2025 Underlying business & financial performance Treasury Treasury reported after-tax net income of $14.4 million in the third quarter, reflecting solid underlying performance. Results were supported by $22.3 million of net interest income and net fair value gains of $6.9 million, driven by further tightening of credit spreads. Payments Payments delivered strong revenues during the third quarter, with non-interest income increasing $2.0 million, or 8.3%, year-over-year to $26.2 million, driven by higher transaction volumes, customer growth, and increased adoption of new and enhanced products. These results demonstrate continued client expansion and growing engagement across Payments' services. We continue to invest in building capabilities to enable long-term growth and sustainability. Payments reported an after-tax net loss of $1.0 million. Non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted results On an adjusted basis, which excludes the impact of Digital Banking transferred to Intellect Design Arena Ltd. in the first quarter of 2025, Central 1 reported adjusted net income of $22.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The table below provides a view of Central 1's core business performance.

For the nine months ended September 30 $ millions, except as indicated Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Reported net income $ 11.0 $ 24.9 $ (13.9 ) $ 21.4 $ 22.2 $ (0.8 ) Adjust: net loss from Digital Banking 0.6 0.4 0.2 1.2 31.9 (30.7 ) Adjusted net income $ 11.6 $ 25.3 $ (13.7 ) $ 22.6 $ 54.1 $ (31.5 )



Pre-provision, pre-tax income

Pre-provision, pre-tax (PPPT) income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which represents income before income taxes and provision for credit losses. Central 1 believes that this financial measure is useful in assessing underlying business performance.

For the nine months ended September 30 $ millions, except as indicated Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Reported net income $ 11.0 $ 24.9 $ (13.9 ) $ 21.4 $ 22.2 $ (0.8 ) Add: provision for credit losses 2.9 1.7 1.2 21.1 2.2 18.9 Add: income tax expense 4.1 15.3 (11.2 ) 3.2 6.5 (3.3 ) Pre-provision, pre-tax income $ 18.0 $ 41.9 $ (23.9 ) $ 45.7 $ 30.9 $ 14.8

Notes

1This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of the Q3 MD&A for more information.

2This is a non-GAAP financial ratio. Refer to the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of the Q3 MD&A for more information.

3When calculating the annualized ROA and ROE, certain items were treated as a non-recurring item and therefore not annualized.

About Central 1

Central 1 empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $9.2 billion as at September 30, 2026, Central 1 provides payments, clearing and settlement, and treasury services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit . For more information, visit .

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release and announcement contain historical and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be based on assumptions, uncertainties, and management's best estimates of future events. Central 1 has based the forward-looking statements on current plans, information, data, estimates, expectations, and projections about, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, prospects, strategies and future events, and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on them. These include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial and non-financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals and priorities, including focus on capital and cost management and on the reduction of corporate expenses over time in support of long-term financial sustainability, the economic, market and regulatory review and outlook for the Canadian economy and the provincial economies in which our member credit unions operate, the impacts of external events such as international conflicts, protests, natural disasters or pandemics, as well as statements that contain the words“may,”“will,”“intends” and“anticipates” and other similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. Securityholders are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain important assumptions by Central 1 in making forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, competitive conditions, economic conditions and regulatory considerations. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and the timing of such results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include economic risks, regulatory risks (including legislative and regulatory developments), risks and uncertainty from the impact of rising or falling interest rates, international conflicts, natural disasters or pandemics, geopolitical uncertainty, information technology and cyber risks, environmental and social risk (including climate change), digital disruption and innovation, reputation risk, competitive risk, privacy, data and third-party related risks, risks related to business and operations, risks relating to the transition of clients to alternative digital banking providers, and other risks detailed from time to time in Central 1's periodic reports filed with securities regulators. Central 1 is subject to risks associated with evolving U.S. trade and tariff policies, inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, and potential regulatory changes under the current U.S. administration. Shifts in tariff structures or global trade conditions may adversely affect our cost structure and overall operating environment. Given these risks, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Central 1 undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Contacts

Media:

Amanda LeNeve

AVP, Communications & Marketing

Central 1 Credit Union

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Investors:

Brent Clode

Chief Investment Officer

Central 1 Credit Union

T 905.282.8588 or 1.800.661.6813 ext. 8588

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