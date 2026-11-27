Paddling class III rapids on the Siyom River

Riding the Road to Mechukha

The Bamboo Rafting Prologue

Race winners North Force Estonia

Closing flag parade at Mechukha

Arunachal Pradesh stepped into the international sporting spotlight from November 16 - 21st when participants from 21 countries took part in Adventure@Mechukha.

- Heidi Muller. CEO ARWSBENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arunachal Pradesh stepped into the international sporting spotlight from November 16 - 21st, when participants from 21 countries took part in Adventure@Mechukha, the only Asian World Championship Qualifier for the Adventure Racing World Series.Adventure racing teams arrived from around the world, ready to discover why Arunachal Pradesh is India's wildest state and were challenged to complete a 450km course through the provinces of Siang, West Siang and Shi-Yomi. Starting in Aalo the route took teams on a journey of discovery through the tropical forests, steep hills and fast flowing waters of the Siyom Valley, before they climbed up into the high mountain valley of Mechukha to reach the finish line.The 5-day, non-stop race included an opening prologue of bamboo rafting, kayaking, mountain biking, trekking, abseiling, orienteering and finally an exhilarating zip line ride into Mechukha just before the finish line. Teams of 4, each including both men and women, navigated by map and compass to find the race checkpoints, without any outside support during the race.The race was organised by Indian adventure racing company, NthAdventure which is run by Ajita Madan and Sayeesha Kirani, in conjunction with International Race Directors Stephan and Heidi Muller, the Department of Tourism of Arunachal Pradesh, and the Adventure Racing World Series.An Expedition into the Eastern HimalayasThe groundbreaking event was flagged off on the banks of the Siyom River at Tumbin, by Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju, and Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Tourism and Parliamentary Affairs, Pasang Dorje Sona. To the sound of a tribal war chant, teams set off into the fast flowing rapids on the opening paddling stage and some very quickly capsized. It proved to be a technical and challenging opening to the race, and included a stop at the Paya bridge, where two team members completed the nerve tingling abseil 25m down into the kayaks their team mates were waiting in below.The course continued with an overnight jungle trek, then a 109km mountain bike ride, before another 24km trek, and by this time teams had encountered many of the traditional hanging bridges of the region which tested their head for heights and resolve as they crossed the swaying structures on foot and with their bikes, sometimes at night.Now the route moved up into the mountains as teams rode up and up towards their final destination of Mechukha. This was a 145km ride along the road to Mechukha, testing each participant's stamina and resolve as they crossed areas of landslides, looked over the edge to the valley floor hundreds of meters below them, and faced endless switchbacks on the steepest sections. The total elevation gain for the whole race route was 21,000 meters!The ride was broken by a very unique stage at the village of Tato, where the trails, temples, and surrounding hills became one of the most remote orienteering courses ever run! A custom-made map with the necessary contours and detail needed for technical orienteering was created and led teams to checkpoints at the local temple and church, the village entry arch and amongst the local houses and gardens. (All of the race maps were enhanced and updated for the event.)When teams reached Mechukha they faced the final challenge, which was a 40km trek into the mountains above the town. This included technical navigation and during the night teams had to either keep moving or shelter in temperatures close to freezing. Fortunately, the weather was good and they were rewarded with spectacular views of the snowcapped peaks above and the valley below. This was filled with low clouds in the first few hours of the day, so the racers experienced being above the clouds, high in the Himalayas.North Force Estonia Take the Title, and Every Team is a WinnerThe first team across the finish line in Mechukha, set up in front of the giant, golden prayer wheel, Dorjee Sempa Khorchen, was North Force Estonia. The team finished in a time of 75 hours and 12 minutes to win the Adventure@Mechukha title and take the first place prize of $4000. As the race was an ARWS Qualifier they also claimed a free place at the next Adventure Racing World Championship, to be held in Croatia next September.The podium was completed by Team Magnificent/4Hour Fuel (USA/NZ) in second place and Gymcity AR (Poland/Ireland/Finland) in third. All of the teams reached the finish line, with the final team, BOS of Israel, arriving during the closing party!Speaking at the prize giving ceremony Jason Magness of Team Magnificent/4Hour Fuel said,“I've now completed 91 expedition races, racing all over the world, and this is one of the best races and locations of them all.”Silver Eensaar of North Force Estonia agreed,“With my brother, Rain, I think we have raced 51 times, and I agree this has been one of the best. Arunachal Pradesh has everything for adventure, from the tropical forests we trekked and paddled through, where we felt like we were in Jurassic Park, to the high mountains. It is like a gem, maybe one that needs a little polishing for adventure tourism, but everything is here, just waiting to be discovered.”A Warm Welcome from the People of ArunachalEvery racer commented on the welcome they had received from the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Before and after the race teams were accommodated in local homestays by the tourism department, bringing them closer to daily family life in the region. There were also cultural visits arranged so racers could enjoy the unique experience of spending time with the people of Arunachal Pradesh.Many teams also visited homes during the race and were given food or a place to rest, and at every transition area the local community were closely involved and helped in whatever way they could.One Japanese racer lay by a fire to get warm and was in danger of hypothermia. In minutes many blankets were brought to him on the street and he was wrapped up in them by the volunteers. Another cold team on the last trek were taken into a home and sat by a fire, and Race Director and ARWS CEO Heidi Muller was brought tea and given a big hug when she was out on the mountain side.Speaking at the closing ceremony she said,“Arunachal has won all of our hearts. We called this an 'Unimaginable Adventure' because how can you possibly explain the wonder of the landscapes here or the warmth and kindness of the people. Now our teams know what we found so unique and incredible about this area and its kind and warm-hearted people. We can't thank them enough for all they have done for us, and for sharing their home with all of us.”New Opportunities for Adventure Tourism in ArunachalAll of the racers will return home as ambassadors for Arunachal Pradesh and the millions who followed the extensive social media coverage will now know more about the landscapes and cultures of this remote and wild state.Concluding the prize giving Arunachal Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said:“As we conclude Adventure@ Mechukha it has been a privilege to witness an extraordinary display of endurance, courage, teamwork and the spirit of adventure by teams from across the world.My appreciation to all the participating teams for taking on the challenging 450-km course and experiencing the spectacular landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh. Every team has been part of a remarkable journey that has brought international attention to our state.Beyond the race, this event has been an opportunity to showcase our natural heritage, culture and hospitality to the world. I sincerely thank the organisers, officials, volunteers, local communities and everyone who worked together to make this international event a success.May Adventure@Mechukha mark the beginning of many more global adventure sporting events in Arunachal Pradesh.”For more information please visit;Adventure@Mechukha and adventure racing in India -Visiting Arunachal Pradesh -Adventure Racing World Series -

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Adventure@Mechukha- An Umimaginable Adventure

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