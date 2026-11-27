MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Sergii Koretskyi announced this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“The government has approved the revised draft State Budget for 2027 ahead of its second reading. We have taken into account the conclusions of the Verkhovna Rada and the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund. This is a budget that reflects the realities of a full-scale war and the country's key needs for the coming year,” Koretskyi said.

According to him, the government has additionally allocated UAH 20.4 billion for military personnel's pay and allowances.

“Next year, nearly UAH 5 trillion will be allocated to security and defense in Ukraine's budget alone. This is a record amount for the entire duration of the war, equivalent to 43% of our country's GDP,” Koretskyi stressed.

Part of this expenditure in the State Budget will be covered by funds from the EU's Ukraine Support Loan. However, Koretskyi said the full projected cost of the war was significantly higher than the amount provided for in the budget. Ukraine is working with its partners and counting on direct off-budget technical and military assistance.

“Second, we are allocating funds to establish a fund to insure businesses against war-related risks. Ukraine is contributing UAH 31 billion, or EUR 600 million. Based on the negotiations already held, we expect all our partners to make additional contributions, bringing the total to EUR 3 billion,” Koretskyi said.

He also noted that state investment would increase by nearly UAH 7 billion, particularly in education, science, culture and sports. Additional funding has been allocated to support veterans, build shelters, and finance scientific and medical projects.

Local government budgets will also receive more resources – UAH 18.5 billion more than envisaged at the first reading, bringing their total to over UAH 1 trillion.

Koretskyi noted that considerable work remained with members of parliament and international partners to ensure the budget was fully funded and Ukraine received direct off-budget material and military assistance. These resources were essential for defense, resilience and supporting the population, the Prime Minister added.

“Even if funding comes through all the financial programs already confirmed – including the Ukraine Support Loan (USL), the Ukraine Facility, direct IMF assistance and support from other partners, as well as the military assistance provisionally pledged at the NATO summit in Ankara – we will still face EUR 70 billion in unfunded needs,” Koretskyi said.

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Of this amount, EUR 30 billion is needed to cover the direct budget deficit, while EUR 40 billion is required for the needs of the Defense Forces.

“All our partners have the same understanding of these figures. The President has reached preliminary agreements on financing the lion's share of these funding gaps. All government institutions will now work to ensure that these agreements are fully implemented,” the Prime Minister added.

As previously reported, on October 28, the Verkhovna Rada passed the draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 (No. 16000) at first reading, with 239 votes in favor.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine