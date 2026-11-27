MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“During my meeting with Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, I thanked her for taking part in the Food from Ukraine forum. Today's visit is also the first-ever visit by the head of Liberia's Foreign Ministry to our country in the history of our bilateral relations. We hope it will mark the beginning of a stronger partnership between our countries,” Zelensky stressed.

The two discussed potential areas of cooperation, primarily in agriculture, as well as in education and healthcare.

“We are grateful to Liberia for its clear position in support of Ukraine in international organizations, particularly the UN. We count on this stance to remain consistent during Liberia's Presidency of the UN Security Council,” Zelensky emphasized.

n Foreign Minister makes first-ever visit to Kyi

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky said that Ukraine had more than $80 million available for the Food from Ukraine program.