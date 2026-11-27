India Asks Netflix Not To Air Pakistani Show, Local Media Report
The first part of Netflix's first Urdu-language series, "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" (All the Love Our Hearts Carry), is scheduled for global release on December 4
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), a union of film workers, said in a letter addressed to Modi on Tuesday that India should not allow Pakistani series to be aired in India
Netflix had told India's information and broadcasting ministry in June 2025 that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India, news agency ANI quoted Indian government sources as saying
The Indian government had now asked Netflix to adhere to that commitment after receiving complaints about the possible release of the new series in India, the sources were quoted as saying by ANINetflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters
New Delhi has for decades accused Islamabad of aiding, abetting and orchestrating violent attacks by Islamist militant groups across India, including one against Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last year that killed 26 people and led to the worst fighting between the neighbours in years. Pakistan denies the charges
India is a key market for Netflix, with an estimated 20 million users, according to HSBC, as well as a growing user base of young people with access to cheap internet
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