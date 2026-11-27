MENAFN - Gulf Times) Gliding across the waters of Kallar Kahar Lake, Pakistani instructor Farhat Jabeen grips the handlebars of her jet ski, executing sharp turns and sending spray flying into the air.

Jabeen has emerged as a jet ski pioneer in Pakistan, where water sports are typically dominated by men.

Conservative social customs in the country also discourage women from sitting behind male riders on the small, jet-propelled water scooter.

Clinging on and nestled in front of her, a woman passenger looked thrilled as Jabeen deftly manoeuvred the jet ski.

"A woman should be brave," Jabeen, 35, told AFP on the shores of the scenic lake, 125 km south of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

The mother-of-four has spent the past two years taking women on jet ski tours, as well as riding with other instructors.

Jabeen's arrival has been transformative for women travellers and thrill-seekers like Qamar-un-Nisa, who only gave her first name.

"Appointing a female instructor is a very admirable step," said the 50-year-old school principal, who was visiting the lake with her students.

"Her skill was excellent. I really enjoyed it a lot," she added after a ride with Jabeen.

Jabeen told AFP that she was "a little afraid" when she started the job.

"It was very difficult when I first came here for this job. Many objections were raised about me," she said.

"Some said 'You're a woman, how will you work among men?'" she added.

Under the guidance of a senior instructor, Jabeen spent a month mastering the jet ski's controls and safety procedures.

She works up to 11 hours a day now, inspecting boat engines, cleaning equipment, and stitching damaged life jackets before embarking on dozens of rides.

Despite the busy schedule, Jabeen said she is enjoying the work.

"When I go home and meet my children in the evening, when I see them, all my tiredness goes away," she added.

Jabeen's appointment by regional tourism authorities as a jet ski guide has unlocked recreational access for women visitors, said instructor Tariq Mahmood.

Ever since Jabeen joined, "it has become completely easy for us to send women to ride" with her, he told AFP.

Her arrival has removed barriers for women visitors, said Muhammad Abbas Ashraf, manager of Kallar Kahar's Tourism Development Corp.

"When we first introduced the jet skis, women who visited here faced difficulties, because we could not have them sit with us and ride," he told AFP.

Jabeen encouraged women to be "brave" and not be afraid of seeking out employment.

"Women should step out of the house and do some kind of work," she said.

"There is nothing to be afraid of," she added.