Residential Construction Market To Reach USD 7.23 Trillion By 2032, Driven By Affordable Housing Programs, Household Formation And Modular Construction, Says Mordor Intelligence
"Residential Construction Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Residential Construction Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, segmentation, competitive developments, regional dynamics, and future prospects.
Hyderabad, India, November 27, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the Residential Construction Market Size is expected to increase from USD 5.41 trillion in 2026 to USD 5.68 trillion in 2027 and reach USD 7.23 trillion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.95% during 2027-2032. The market is supported by housing shortages, household formation, government-backed affordable housing programs, modular and prefabricated construction, transport infrastructure supporting new residential locations, and stronger energy-efficiency requirements.
The Residential Construction Industry is being shaped by a combination of public and private investment, changing household structures, urban redevelopment, and evolving construction methods. Developers are pursuing apartments, rental housing, renovation, and factory-based building systems, while high material costs, planning delays, labor shortages, financing conditions, and supply-chain constraints continue to affect project delivery.
Residential Construction Market Growth Drivers
Expansion of Government-Supported Affordable Housing Programs
Public housing initiatives are creating longer-term demand visibility for builders and developers. Affordable housing programs can support construction pipelines when private housing demand is constrained and can encourage partnerships among developers, housing agencies, infrastructure providers, and long-term investors.
Rising Household Formation and Evolving Family Structures
Household formation remains a fundamental source of housing demand. Smaller households, single-person living, multigenerational households, and changing family structures are increasing the need for a wider range of apartment, rental, and landed-home formats.
Growing Adoption of Modular and Prefabricated Construction
Modern construction methods are gaining attention because factory-based production can improve schedule control, purchasing efficiency, and consistency for repetitive designs. Prefabricated and modular approaches are particularly relevant where labor constraints and project timelines create pressure on conventional delivery.
Transport Infrastructure Enabling Residential Expansion
Transport infrastructure can unlock new residential development areas by improving connectivity between housing locations and employment centers. This supports urban expansion, planned communities, and higher-density residential development around transport corridors.
Stricter Energy-Efficiency Standards for Residential Buildings
Energy-performance requirements are influencing both new-build design and renovation. Builders increasingly need to consider building envelopes, energy systems, water efficiency, and other performance requirements, creating opportunities for construction companies with technical and compliance capabilities.
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Residential Construction Market Segmentation
By Type
Apartments and Condominiums
Villas and Landed Houses
By Construction Type
New Construction
Renovation
By Construction Method
Conventional On-Site
Modern Methods of Construction, Prefabricated, Modular, and Related Systems
By Investment Source
Public
Private
By Geography
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of South America
Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
Rest of Middle East
Africa
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of Africa
Oceania
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Oceania
By Type
Villas and Landed Houses remain the largest property category, reflecting the importance of low-density and landed housing across major residential markets. Apartments and Condominiums are expected to grow faster as urbanization, land constraints, rental demand, and higher-density development support multi-unit housing.
By Construction Type
New construction remains the largest construction type, supported by housing shortages and household formation. Renovation is expected to expand faster as energy-efficiency rules and aging housing stock create demand for upgrades, modernization, and improved building performance.
By Construction Method
Conventional on-site construction remains the dominant delivery model because of its flexibility, familiarity, and ability to adapt to local materials, regulations, and irregular sites. Modern methods, including prefabricated and modular systems, are gaining momentum where project repetition, labor availability, quality control, and schedule certainty support factory-based production.
By Investment Source
Private capital remains the main source of residential construction funding, supporting for-sale housing, apartments, rental portfolios, and land acquisition. Public investment is expected to grow faster as governments increase support for affordable housing, infrastructure, land assembly, and mixed-tenure developments.
Market Regional Insights Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market, supported by strong residential construction activity across India, China, and Southeast Asia. South America is expected to be the fastest-growing region, with Brazil representing an important source of construction activity. Europe combines demand for new housing with significant retrofit requirements driven by energy-efficiency regulations. North America continues to face challenges from high borrowing costs and labor constraints, while the Middle East benefits from planned communities and infrastructure development programs. African markets offer long-term potential supported by urbanization and household formation, while Australia and other Oceania markets benefit from housing initiatives but continue to face contractor and labor capacity pressures.
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Residential Construction Market Key Players
The Residential Construction Market includes Barratt Redrow plc, Persimmon plc, Taylor Wimpey plc, Bellway plc, Vistry Group plc, Berkeley Group Holdings plc, Crest Nicholson Holdings plc, Cala Group Ltd, Bloor Homes Limited, Miller Homes Limited, Kier Group plc, Morgan Sindall Group plc, Mace Group, Lendlease Corporation, Balfour Beatty plc, Bouygues UK, Skanska UK plc, Laing O'Rourke plc, Galliford Try Holdings plc, Willmott Dixon Holdings Ltd, Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC, Grainger plc, Emaar Properties PJSC, D.R. Horton Inc., and Lennar Corporation.
The competitive landscape is fragmented internationally, although national markets can be more concentrated. Larger builders benefit from scale in land acquisition, procurement, planning, and funding, while local developers remain important because housing needs and regulations vary by market. Competitive strategies increasingly include rental housing, partnerships, standardized designs, industrialized construction, and stronger compliance capabilities.
Residential Construction Market Forecast
The Residential Construction Market Forecast remains positive as housing shortages, household formation, affordable housing programs, renovation requirements, and investment in new residential supply support activity through 2032.
Modern methods of construction are expected to gain share in selected applications where schedule control, labor constraints, repeatable designs, and factory production create economic advantages. Renovation is also expected to remain an important growth opportunity as governments and property owners respond to energy-performance requirements.
However, high material costs, planning delays, labor shortages, borrowing costs, and uneven policy support can constrain project delivery. Builders with strong land access, supply chains, technical capabilities, public-sector relationships, and standardized delivery systems are better positioned to manage these challenges.
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About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics. Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.
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