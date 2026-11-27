MENAFN - GetNews)"Residential Construction Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Residential Construction Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, segmentation, competitive developments, regional dynamics, and future prospects.

Hyderabad, India, November 27, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the Residential Construction Market Size is expected to increase from USD 5.41 trillion in 2026 to USD 5.68 trillion in 2027 and reach USD 7.23 trillion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.95% during 2027-2032. The market is supported by housing shortages, household formation, government-backed affordable housing programs, modular and prefabricated construction, transport infrastructure supporting new residential locations, and stronger energy-efficiency requirements.

The Residential Construction Industry is being shaped by a combination of public and private investment, changing household structures, urban redevelopment, and evolving construction methods. Developers are pursuing apartments, rental housing, renovation, and factory-based building systems, while high material costs, planning delays, labor shortages, financing conditions, and supply-chain constraints continue to affect project delivery.

Residential Construction Market Growth Drivers

Expansion of Government-Supported Affordable Housing Programs

Public housing initiatives are creating longer-term demand visibility for builders and developers. Affordable housing programs can support construction pipelines when private housing demand is constrained and can encourage partnerships among developers, housing agencies, infrastructure providers, and long-term investors.

Rising Household Formation and Evolving Family Structures

Household formation remains a fundamental source of housing demand. Smaller households, single-person living, multigenerational households, and changing family structures are increasing the need for a wider range of apartment, rental, and landed-home formats.

Growing Adoption of Modular and Prefabricated Construction

Modern construction methods are gaining attention because factory-based production can improve schedule control, purchasing efficiency, and consistency for repetitive designs. Prefabricated and modular approaches are particularly relevant where labor constraints and project timelines create pressure on conventional delivery.

Transport Infrastructure Enabling Residential Expansion

Transport infrastructure can unlock new residential development areas by improving connectivity between housing locations and employment centers. This supports urban expansion, planned communities, and higher-density residential development around transport corridors.

Stricter Energy-Efficiency Standards for Residential Buildings

Energy-performance requirements are influencing both new-build design and renovation. Builders increasingly need to consider building envelopes, energy systems, water efficiency, and other performance requirements, creating opportunities for construction companies with technical and compliance capabilities.

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Residential Construction Market Segmentation

By Type

Apartments and Condominiums

Villas and Landed Houses

By Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

By Construction Method

Conventional On-Site

Modern Methods of Construction, Prefabricated, Modular, and Related Systems

By Investment Source

Public

Private

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Turkey

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Africa

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Oceania

By Type

Villas and Landed Houses remain the largest property category, reflecting the importance of low-density and landed housing across major residential markets. Apartments and Condominiums are expected to grow faster as urbanization, land constraints, rental demand, and higher-density development support multi-unit housing.

By Construction Type

New construction remains the largest construction type, supported by housing shortages and household formation. Renovation is expected to expand faster as energy-efficiency rules and aging housing stock create demand for upgrades, modernization, and improved building performance.

By Construction Method

Conventional on-site construction remains the dominant delivery model because of its flexibility, familiarity, and ability to adapt to local materials, regulations, and irregular sites. Modern methods, including prefabricated and modular systems, are gaining momentum where project repetition, labor availability, quality control, and schedule certainty support factory-based production.

By Investment Source

Private capital remains the main source of residential construction funding, supporting for-sale housing, apartments, rental portfolios, and land acquisition. Public investment is expected to grow faster as governments increase support for affordable housing, infrastructure, land assembly, and mixed-tenure developments.

Market Regional Insights Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market, supported by strong residential construction activity across India, China, and Southeast Asia. South America is expected to be the fastest-growing region, with Brazil representing an important source of construction activity. Europe combines demand for new housing with significant retrofit requirements driven by energy-efficiency regulations. North America continues to face challenges from high borrowing costs and labor constraints, while the Middle East benefits from planned communities and infrastructure development programs. African markets offer long-term potential supported by urbanization and household formation, while Australia and other Oceania markets benefit from housing initiatives but continue to face contractor and labor capacity pressures.

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Residential Construction Market Key Players

The Residential Construction Market includes Barratt Redrow plc, Persimmon plc, Taylor Wimpey plc, Bellway plc, Vistry Group plc, Berkeley Group Holdings plc, Crest Nicholson Holdings plc, Cala Group Ltd, Bloor Homes Limited, Miller Homes Limited, Kier Group plc, Morgan Sindall Group plc, Mace Group, Lendlease Corporation, Balfour Beatty plc, Bouygues UK, Skanska UK plc, Laing O'Rourke plc, Galliford Try Holdings plc, Willmott Dixon Holdings Ltd, Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC, Grainger plc, Emaar Properties PJSC, D.R. Horton Inc., and Lennar Corporation.

The competitive landscape is fragmented internationally, although national markets can be more concentrated. Larger builders benefit from scale in land acquisition, procurement, planning, and funding, while local developers remain important because housing needs and regulations vary by market. Competitive strategies increasingly include rental housing, partnerships, standardized designs, industrialized construction, and stronger compliance capabilities.

Residential Construction Market Forecast

The Residential Construction Market Forecast remains positive as housing shortages, household formation, affordable housing programs, renovation requirements, and investment in new residential supply support activity through 2032.

Modern methods of construction are expected to gain share in selected applications where schedule control, labor constraints, repeatable designs, and factory production create economic advantages. Renovation is also expected to remain an important growth opportunity as governments and property owners respond to energy-performance requirements.

However, high material costs, planning delays, labor shortages, borrowing costs, and uneven policy support can constrain project delivery. Builders with strong land access, supply chains, technical capabilities, public-sector relationships, and standardized delivery systems are better positioned to manage these challenges.

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