MENAFN - GetNews)"Automotive Thermal Management Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the automotive thermal management market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, November 27, 2026: The automotive thermal management market size is estimated at USD 111.46 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 147.61 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by vehicle electrification, stricter emission standards, and increasing demand for integrated battery cooling, cabin HVAC, and power electronics thermal management systems.

The growing adoption of battery electric vehicles is increasing the amount of thermal management hardware required per vehicle. Battery packs, electric motors, and power electronics need temperature regulation to maintain operating efficiency and safety. This is encouraging automakers and suppliers to develop integrated cooling systems that manage battery, cabin, and drivetrain temperatures.

Regulatory requirements related to vehicle emissions and refrigerants are also influencing system design. Automakers are adopting efficient heat pumps, multi-circuit cooling systems, and alternative refrigerants to meet compliance requirements. At the same time, higher-voltage vehicle architectures are creating demand for advanced liquid cooling solutions and electronic thermal controls. Get More Information:

Key Trends Shaping the Automotive Thermal Management Market

Mainstream EV Adoption Increasing Battery Thermal Management Demand

The expansion of electric vehicle production is increasing demand for dedicated battery cooling and heating systems. Battery packs account for a growing share of vehicle thermal loads, requiring temperature control to support battery performance and operating safety. Integrated heat-pump HVAC systems and unified cooling modules are gaining attention as automakers seek to manage battery, cabin, and power electronics temperatures through coordinated systems.

800 V Vehicle Architectures Supporting Advanced Cooling Technologies

The adoption of 800 V electrical architectures in premium electric vehicles is increasing the need for thermal management solutions capable of handling higher power density. Silicon-carbide inverters and fast-charging systems generate substantial heat, creating demand for liquid-based and immersion cooling technologies. These systems help manage operating temperatures in high-power electric drivetrains.

Stricter Emission Standards Encouraging Integrated Cooling Systems

Emission and fuel-efficiency regulations are influencing the development of multi-circuit thermal management systems. Automakers are integrating engine, transmission, and after-treatment cooling functions to improve thermal efficiency and support compliance requirements. Electronic pumps, actuated valves, and intelligent control units are also being adopted to adjust cooling output according to vehicle operating conditions.

Refrigerant Regulations Supporting Natural-Refrigerant Heat Pumps

Restrictions on certain refrigerants are encouraging suppliers to develop thermal systems using alternatives such as propane and carbon dioxide. These changes require modifications to compressors, valves, seals, and heat exchangers to accommodate different operating pressures and system requirements. The shift is increasing demand for refrigerant-compatible components and heat-pump systems designed to meet environmental and safety requirements.

Automotive Thermal Management Market Segmentation Analysis

By Application

Engine Cooling

Cabin/HVAC Thermal Management

Transmission Thermal Management

Waste-Heat Recovery/EGR

Battery Thermal Management

Motor and Power-Electronics Cooling

By Technology Type

Air Cooling and Heating

Liquid Indirect Cooling

Direct/Immersion Liquid Cooling

Phase-Change/PCM Systems

Hybrid and Integrated Loops

By Component

Heat Exchangers (Radiator, CAC, Oil Cooler)

Compressors and Pumps

Thermal Control Valves and Manifolds

High-Voltage Coolant Heaters

Sensors and Controllers

By Propulsion Type

ICE Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles

Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Trucks and Buses

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Read this Report in Japanese version:

Automotive Thermal Management Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The automotive thermal management market includes established automotive component manufacturers and suppliers developing cooling, heating, and integrated thermal control systems. Companies are focusing on system integration, component efficiency, and electronic controls to address the thermal requirements of conventional and electrified vehicles. The market also reflects growing competition in battery cooling, heat-pump systems, and high-voltage thermal components.

Key players include:

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

Valeo SE

MAHLE GmbH

Gentherm Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Dana Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Modine Manufacturing Company

Schaeffler AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Kendrion N.V.

Continental AG

TI Fluid Systems

Sanden Holdings

Conclusion

The automotive thermal management market is projected to grow from USD 111.46 billion in 2026 to USD 147.61 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.78%. Vehicle electrification, higher-voltage architectures, and demand for integrated cooling systems are supporting the expansion of the market.

However, high costs associated with integrated thermal modules, reliability concerns in liquid cooling systems, limited availability of low-global-warming-potential refrigerants, and shortages of specialized service technicians remain challenges for market participants.

As automakers expand electric vehicle portfolios and adapt to changing emission and refrigerant requirements, demand for efficient battery cooling, heat pumps, and integrated thermal management systems is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Related Reports

Automotive Steel Market: The Automotive Steel Market is projected to grow from USD 133.37 billion in 2027 to USD 161.18 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by continued vehicle production, rising demand for durable and cost-effective automotive materials, increasing use of high-strength steel, and the need to balance vehicle safety, structural strength, and weight efficiency.

Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market: The Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market is projected to grow from USD 3.19 billion in 2027 to USD 5.49 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.47% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing focus on driver and passenger safety, rising adoption of in-vehicle monitoring technologies, growing demand for systems that detect fatigue and health-related risks, and the integration of sensors and real-time monitoring features in modern vehicles.

Get More Insights:

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence or reach to...