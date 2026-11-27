Gastrin Hormone Market To Reach USD 2.34 Billion By 2031, Driven By Growing Gastrin-17 Testing And Peptide Research
Hyderabad, India, November 27, 2026:
Gastrin Hormone Market Overview
According to Mordor Intelligence, the gastrin hormone market size is estimated at USD 1.62 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2025, reflecting increasing demand for synthetic gastrin products, diagnostic reagents, and research applications.
The gastrin hormone industry is witnessing growing demand for Gastrin-17 testing in the assessment of atrophic gastritis and Helicobacter pylori-associated conditions. Improvements in synthetic peptide production, including solid-phase peptide synthesis, are supporting the availability of high-purity gastrin products for research and diagnostic applications. Additionally, increasing use of gastric organoid models and receptor-focused oncology research is expanding the application of gastrin-based research reagents.
North America held the largest regional share of the gastrin hormone market in 2025, supported by established diagnostic laboratory infrastructure, advanced immunoassay capabilities, and specialist gastroenterology services. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for gastric biomarker testing, a significant Helicobacter pylori disease burden, and expanding diagnostic capabilities.
Report Overview:
Gastrin Hormone Market Trends
Increasing Adoption of Gastrin-17 Testing for Gastric Disease Assessment
Gastrin-17 testing is gaining importance in the assessment of atrophic gastritis and Helicobacter pylori-associated gastric conditions. Diagnostic panels combining Gastrin-17 with pepsinogen biomarkers are supporting non-invasive approaches to identifying gastric mucosal changes and assessing the risk of advanced atrophic gastritis. These developments are encouraging healthcare providers to incorporate gastric biomarker testing into diagnostic pathways.
The growing focus on early identification of gastric diseases is also supporting demand for specialized immunoassay kits, calibrators, and laboratory consumables. Near-patient testing formats are further expanding access to gastric biomarker assessment beyond centralized diagnostic facilities. As screening programs and specialist referral pathways develop, demand for Gastrin-17 testing is expected to increase across hospitals and independent diagnostic laboratories.
Growing Availability of Synthetic Gastrin and Pentagastrin Reagents
Advances in synthetic peptide manufacturing are improving the availability and consistency of gastrin and pentagastrin products. Solid-phase peptide synthesis technologies are supporting the production of high-purity synthetic peptides while reducing manufacturing time and dependence on biological sourcing. These developments are strengthening supply for research laboratories and pharmaceutical companies requiring specialized peptide materials.
Manufacturers are also focusing on purity validation, counterion profiles, and batch consistency to meet laboratory requirements. The availability of catalog-based synthetic gastrin products and customized peptide synthesis services is supporting applications in cell signaling, receptor research, and pharmaceutical development. Continued improvements in manufacturing processes are expected to strengthen the supply of research-grade gastrin products.
Expansion of Gastric Organoid and Cancer Research Applications
The use of gastrin in gastric organoid models and cancer research is creating additional opportunities for market growth. Researchers are increasingly using gastric organoid systems to study tumor biology, cellular signaling, and drug interactions. Gastrin is incorporated into certain organoid culture protocols, supporting recurring demand for research-grade peptides and specialized laboratory reagents.
Research involving the cholecystokinin-2 receptor is also expanding interest in gastrin-related compounds for oncology applications. The development of receptor-targeted radioligands and theranostic compounds is supporting further investigation into gastrin-related therapeutic research. Although several approaches remain in preclinical development, continued research activity is expected to support demand for specialized gastrin fragments and receptor-grade products.
Increasing Demand for Specialized Diagnostic Laboratory Testing
Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories remain important end users of gastrin hormone products, particularly for assessing hypergastrinemia, Zollinger-Ellison syndrome, and other gastrointestinal conditions. Fasting serum gastrin measurements and secretin stimulation testing are used in specialist diagnostic workups, supporting demand for immunoassay reagents and related laboratory consumables.
Diagnostic laboratories are also expanding their role in standardized gastric biomarker testing. Improvements in automated immunoassay platforms and near-patient diagnostic formats are supporting more accessible testing workflows. As laboratories seek platform-specific assays, reference materials, and reliable reagent supplies, demand for specialized gastrin testing solutions is expected to increase.
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Gastrin Hormone Market Segmentation
The gastrin hormone market is segmented by product type, salt type, application, end user, and geography.
By Product Type
Gastrin-17
Gastrin-34
Minigastrin and Gastrin Fragments
Pentagastrin
Gastrin-Related Control and Reference Materials
By Salt Type
Ammonium Acetate
Trifluoroacetate
Other Salt Types
By Application
Research Reagents and Cell Signaling
Gastrin and Gastrin-17 Testing
Atrophic Gastritis and H. pylori Assessment
Hypergastrinemia and Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Workup
Pernicious Anemia and Achlorhydria Assessment
Other Applications
By End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Specialty Clinics and Gastroenterology Centers
Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies
Academic and Research Institutes
Other End Users
By Geography
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Gastrin Hormone Market Competitive Landscape
The gastrin hormone market is moderately fragmented, with companies competing across synthetic peptide manufacturing, research reagents, and in vitro diagnostic solutions. Established laboratory suppliers and peptide manufacturers are strengthening their offerings through product development, manufacturing capabilities, and expanded diagnostic assay portfolios.
The competitive environment is increasingly influenced by the availability of high-purity synthetic peptides, specialized Gastrin-17 testing platforms, and customized peptide synthesis services. Companies are also focusing on improving assay reliability, reagent consistency, and diagnostic accessibility. Strategic developments and collaborations across the life sciences and diagnostics industries are further shaping the competitive landscape.
Key Players in the Gastrin Hormone Market
Merck KGaA
Bio-Techne Corporation
RayBiotech Life, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Biohit Oyj
Abcam plc
CPC Scientific, Inc.
Creative Peptides
GenScript Biotech Corporation
PZ Cormay S.A.
Siemens Healthineers AG
Cayman Chemical Company
Epitope Diagnostics Inc.
Hello Bio Ltd.
Tocris Bioscience
Conclusion
The gastrin hormone market is expected to maintain steady growth as demand for gastric biomarker testing, synthetic peptide reagents, and specialized research applications continues to increase. The expansion of Gastrin-17 testing for atrophic gastritis and Helicobacter pylori assessment, alongside advances in peptide synthesis and gastric organoid research, is creating opportunities for diagnostic suppliers and peptide manufacturers.
North America is expected to retain its leading regional position, while Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Despite challenges associated with preanalytical testing variability, peptide quality requirements, and limited clinical translation of gastrin-targeted therapies, continued investment in diagnostic technologies and pharmaceutical research is expected to support market expansion.
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