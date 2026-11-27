MENAFN - GetNews) The gastrin hormone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% during 2026–2031, supported by increasing demand for diagnostic testing, expanding gastric disease screening, and growing applications in pharmaceutical and cancer research.

Hyderabad, India, November 27, 2026:

Gastrin Hormone Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the gastrin hormone market size is estimated at USD 1.62 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2025, reflecting increasing demand for synthetic gastrin products, diagnostic reagents, and research applications.

The gastrin hormone industry is witnessing growing demand for Gastrin-17 testing in the assessment of atrophic gastritis and Helicobacter pylori-associated conditions. Improvements in synthetic peptide production, including solid-phase peptide synthesis, are supporting the availability of high-purity gastrin products for research and diagnostic applications. Additionally, increasing use of gastric organoid models and receptor-focused oncology research is expanding the application of gastrin-based research reagents.

North America held the largest regional share of the gastrin hormone market in 2025, supported by established diagnostic laboratory infrastructure, advanced immunoassay capabilities, and specialist gastroenterology services. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for gastric biomarker testing, a significant Helicobacter pylori disease burden, and expanding diagnostic capabilities.

Report Overview:

Gastrin Hormone Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Gastrin-17 Testing for Gastric Disease Assessment

Gastrin-17 testing is gaining importance in the assessment of atrophic gastritis and Helicobacter pylori-associated gastric conditions. Diagnostic panels combining Gastrin-17 with pepsinogen biomarkers are supporting non-invasive approaches to identifying gastric mucosal changes and assessing the risk of advanced atrophic gastritis. These developments are encouraging healthcare providers to incorporate gastric biomarker testing into diagnostic pathways.

The growing focus on early identification of gastric diseases is also supporting demand for specialized immunoassay kits, calibrators, and laboratory consumables. Near-patient testing formats are further expanding access to gastric biomarker assessment beyond centralized diagnostic facilities. As screening programs and specialist referral pathways develop, demand for Gastrin-17 testing is expected to increase across hospitals and independent diagnostic laboratories.

Growing Availability of Synthetic Gastrin and Pentagastrin Reagents

Advances in synthetic peptide manufacturing are improving the availability and consistency of gastrin and pentagastrin products. Solid-phase peptide synthesis technologies are supporting the production of high-purity synthetic peptides while reducing manufacturing time and dependence on biological sourcing. These developments are strengthening supply for research laboratories and pharmaceutical companies requiring specialized peptide materials.

Manufacturers are also focusing on purity validation, counterion profiles, and batch consistency to meet laboratory requirements. The availability of catalog-based synthetic gastrin products and customized peptide synthesis services is supporting applications in cell signaling, receptor research, and pharmaceutical development. Continued improvements in manufacturing processes are expected to strengthen the supply of research-grade gastrin products.

Expansion of Gastric Organoid and Cancer Research Applications

The use of gastrin in gastric organoid models and cancer research is creating additional opportunities for market growth. Researchers are increasingly using gastric organoid systems to study tumor biology, cellular signaling, and drug interactions. Gastrin is incorporated into certain organoid culture protocols, supporting recurring demand for research-grade peptides and specialized laboratory reagents.

Research involving the cholecystokinin-2 receptor is also expanding interest in gastrin-related compounds for oncology applications. The development of receptor-targeted radioligands and theranostic compounds is supporting further investigation into gastrin-related therapeutic research. Although several approaches remain in preclinical development, continued research activity is expected to support demand for specialized gastrin fragments and receptor-grade products.

Increasing Demand for Specialized Diagnostic Laboratory Testing

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories remain important end users of gastrin hormone products, particularly for assessing hypergastrinemia, Zollinger-Ellison syndrome, and other gastrointestinal conditions. Fasting serum gastrin measurements and secretin stimulation testing are used in specialist diagnostic workups, supporting demand for immunoassay reagents and related laboratory consumables.

Diagnostic laboratories are also expanding their role in standardized gastric biomarker testing. Improvements in automated immunoassay platforms and near-patient diagnostic formats are supporting more accessible testing workflows. As laboratories seek platform-specific assays, reference materials, and reliable reagent supplies, demand for specialized gastrin testing solutions is expected to increase.

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Gastrin Hormone Market Segmentation

The gastrin hormone market is segmented by product type, salt type, application, end user, and geography.

By Product Type

Gastrin-17

Gastrin-34

Minigastrin and Gastrin Fragments

Pentagastrin

Gastrin-Related Control and Reference Materials

By Salt Type

Ammonium Acetate

Trifluoroacetate

Other Salt Types

By Application

Research Reagents and Cell Signaling

Gastrin and Gastrin-17 Testing

Atrophic Gastritis and H. pylori Assessment

Hypergastrinemia and Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Workup

Pernicious Anemia and Achlorhydria Assessment

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialty Clinics and Gastroenterology Centers

Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Gastrin Hormone Market Competitive Landscape

The gastrin hormone market is moderately fragmented, with companies competing across synthetic peptide manufacturing, research reagents, and in vitro diagnostic solutions. Established laboratory suppliers and peptide manufacturers are strengthening their offerings through product development, manufacturing capabilities, and expanded diagnostic assay portfolios.

The competitive environment is increasingly influenced by the availability of high-purity synthetic peptides, specialized Gastrin-17 testing platforms, and customized peptide synthesis services. Companies are also focusing on improving assay reliability, reagent consistency, and diagnostic accessibility. Strategic developments and collaborations across the life sciences and diagnostics industries are further shaping the competitive landscape.

Key Players in the Gastrin Hormone Market

Merck KGaA

Bio-Techne Corporation

RayBiotech Life, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Biohit Oyj

Abcam plc

CPC Scientific, Inc.

Creative Peptides

GenScript Biotech Corporation

PZ Cormay S.A.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Cayman Chemical Company

Epitope Diagnostics Inc.

Hello Bio Ltd.

Tocris Bioscience

Conclusion

The gastrin hormone market is expected to maintain steady growth as demand for gastric biomarker testing, synthetic peptide reagents, and specialized research applications continues to increase. The expansion of Gastrin-17 testing for atrophic gastritis and Helicobacter pylori assessment, alongside advances in peptide synthesis and gastric organoid research, is creating opportunities for diagnostic suppliers and peptide manufacturers.

North America is expected to retain its leading regional position, while Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Despite challenges associated with preanalytical testing variability, peptide quality requirements, and limited clinical translation of gastrin-targeted therapies, continued investment in diagnostic technologies and pharmaceutical research is expected to support market expansion.

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