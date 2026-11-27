MENAFN - GetNews) The gallbladder cancer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% during 2026–2031, supported by increasing adoption of immunotherapy, advances in molecular diagnostics, and growing demand for targeted cancer treatments.

Hyderabad, India, November 27, 2026:

Gallbladder Cancer Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the gallbladder cancer market size is estimated at USD 3.01 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 2.85 billion in 2025, reflecting continued demand for diagnostic and treatment solutions for this aggressive form of cancer.

The gallbladder cancer industry is witnessing increasing adoption of immunotherapy-based treatment regimens and biomarker-driven therapies. Pharmaceutical companies are expanding their focus on immune checkpoint inhibitors, HER2-directed medicines, and combination treatments to address advanced disease. At the same time, improvements in diagnostic imaging, molecular testing, and liquid biopsy are supporting more informed treatment decisions and patient assessment.

North America held the largest regional share of the gallbladder cancer market in 2025, supported by established oncology infrastructure and access to advanced treatment options. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the disease burden in high-incidence countries, expanding clinical research, and improvements in oncology care.

Report Overview:

Gallbladder Cancer Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Immunotherapy-Based Treatment

Immunotherapy is becoming an important component of treatment for advanced gallbladder cancer. Immune checkpoint inhibitors, including durvalumab and pembrolizumab, are being used in combination with chemotherapy for eligible patients with advanced biliary tract cancer. These treatment approaches are expanding options beyond conventional chemotherapy and supporting demand for advanced oncology medicines.

The adoption of immunotherapy-based regimens is also encouraging pharmaceutical companies to investigate new combinations and treatment sequences. Clinical research is evaluating ways to improve treatment outcomes through combinations involving chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted medicines. Continued regulatory approvals and clinical evidence are expected to support the use of these therapies across eligible patient populations.

Expansion of Biomarker-Driven and HER2-Targeted Treatments

Molecular profiling is gaining importance in gallbladder cancer care as pharmaceutical companies develop treatments for patients with specific genetic and biomarker characteristics. HER2 amplification and overexpression are relevant in a subset of gallbladder cancer cases, creating opportunities for targeted treatment approaches.

The availability of HER2-directed therapies is increasing the importance of biomarker testing in treatment planning. Pharmaceutical companies are also exploring antibody-drug conjugates and other targeted approaches to address specific tumor characteristics. Wider adoption of molecular diagnostics is expected to support patient identification and expand the use of personalized treatment options.

Advances in Diagnostic Imaging and Molecular Testing

Improvements in diagnostic imaging and molecular testing are supporting the early assessment and clinical management of gallbladder cancer. Ultrasound, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and other imaging techniques play an important role in identifying suspicious lesions and evaluating disease progression.

Artificial intelligence-based imaging tools are also being developed to improve the differentiation of malignant and benign gallbladder lesions. Liquid biopsy and circulating tumor DNA analysis are gaining attention as complementary approaches to conventional tissue-based testing. These technologies may support treatment selection, disease monitoring, and the identification of patients who could benefit from targeted therapies.

Growing Focus on Early Diagnosis and Multidisciplinary Care

Late-stage diagnosis remains a major challenge in gallbladder cancer management. Early symptoms can be difficult to distinguish from common gallbladder conditions, which can delay diagnosis and limit surgical treatment options. Healthcare providers are therefore placing greater emphasis on diagnostic assessment, risk identification, and timely referral to specialist oncology centers.

Multidisciplinary care involving surgeons, medical oncologists, radiologists, and diagnostic specialists is becoming increasingly important. Minimally invasive surgical techniques and improved treatment planning are also supporting care for eligible patients. Greater awareness and improved diagnostic capabilities in high-incidence regions could strengthen demand for early-stage assessment and treatment services.

For more insights on the Japanese market report, please visit the Mordor Intelligence page:

Gallbladder Cancer Market Segmentation

The gallbladder cancer market is segmented by modality, cancer type, stage, distribution channel, and geography.

By Modality

Treatment

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Supportive Care

Diagnosis

Liver Function Test

Blood Test and Tumor Markers

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Cholangiopancreatography

Percutaneous Transhepatic Cholangiography

Laparoscopy

Biopsy and Histopathology

Others

By Cancer Type

Adenocarcinoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Adenosquamous Carcinoma

Other Cancer Types

By Stage

Stage 0

Stage I

Stage II

Stage III

Stage IV

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Gallbladder Cancer Market Competitive Landscape

The gallbladder cancer market is moderately concentrated, with pharmaceutical companies focusing on immunotherapy, targeted medicines, and combination treatment development. Established oncology companies are strengthening their portfolios through clinical research, regulatory approvals, and collaborations aimed at expanding treatment options for patients with advanced biliary tract cancers.

The competitive environment is increasingly influenced by the development of HER2-directed therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, and immune checkpoint inhibitors. Companies are also focusing on clinical trials and companion diagnostic approaches to identify patients who may benefit from specific treatments. Diagnostic technology providers are contributing through developments in imaging, molecular testing, and minimally invasive assessment methods.

Key Players in the Gallbladder Cancer Market

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

BeiGene, Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Zymeworks Inc.

Conclusion

The gallbladder cancer market is expected to maintain steady growth as healthcare providers increasingly adopt immunotherapy-based regimens, biomarker-driven treatments, and advanced diagnostic technologies. The development of HER2-directed medicines and improvements in molecular testing are expanding treatment options and supporting more targeted approaches to patient care.

North America is expected to retain its leading regional position, while Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Despite challenges associated with late-stage diagnosis, high treatment costs, and unequal access to specialist care, continued investment in oncology research and diagnostic infrastructure is expected to support market expansion.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports and subscription platforms such as Synapse. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.