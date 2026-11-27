MENAFN - GetNews) The binders excipients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during 2026–2031, supported by increasing generic and biosimilar production, rising demand for multifunctional excipients, and the adoption of continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

Hyderabad, India, November 27, 2026:

Binders Excipients Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the binders excipients market size is estimated at USD 1.55 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2025, reflecting sustained demand for pharmaceutical-grade binding materials used in tablet and capsule manufacturing.

The binders excipients industry is witnessing increasing demand for natural, synthetic, and semi-synthetic binders as pharmaceutical manufacturers expand oral solid dosage production. The growing manufacturing of generic and biosimilar medicines is increasing the need for excipients that deliver consistent granulation, compressibility, and tablet integrity. Additionally, the adoption of multifunctional and co-processed excipients is supporting formulation efficiency, while continuous manufacturing and high-shear granulation technologies are increasing requirements for standardized binder performance and regulatory documentation.

North America held the largest regional share of the binders excipients market in 2025, accounting for 43.65% of global revenue, supported by established pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure and strong demand for generic medicines. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 5.7%, driven by expanding pharmaceutical and nutraceutical production, particularly in India and China, and increasing investments in pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

Report Overview:

Binders Excipients Market Trends

Growth of Generic and Biosimilar Oral Solid Dosage Manufacturing

The increasing production of generic and biosimilar medicines is supporting demand for pharmaceutical binders used in tablet and capsule manufacturing. Generic oral solid dosage forms remain a major volume driver as pharmaceutical companies expand production following patent expirations. Manufacturers require binders that provide stable granule formation, consistent compression performance, and reliable tablet integrity across large-scale production batches.

The expansion of contract development and manufacturing organizations is also influencing binder procurement. CDMOs manage formulation development and manufacturing for multiple pharmaceutical customers, increasing the importance of pre-qualified excipient grades and consistent technical documentation. Suppliers offering standardized binder specifications and regulatory support are gaining importance as pharmaceutical manufacturers seek to improve production efficiency and maintain consistent product quality.

Increasing Demand for Multifunctional and Co-Processed Excipients

Multifunctional and co-processed excipients are gaining importance as pharmaceutical manufacturers seek to simplify formulation processes and improve tablet production efficiency. These materials combine binding, filling, and disintegration functions, supporting direct-compression workflows and reducing the need for multiple individual excipients.

Co-processed excipients can also improve powder flowability, compressibility, and disintegration performance compared with physical blends of individual materials. These characteristics are particularly relevant for manufacturers operating high-speed tablet presses and seeking to optimize production processes. The growing preference for integrated excipient solutions is encouraging suppliers to expand their portfolios through functional polymer systems and formulation support services.

Expansion of Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Production in Asia-Pacific

The expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing across Asia-Pacific is creating additional demand for pharmaceutical-grade binders. India and China are strengthening their positions in global pharmaceutical production, supported by investments in manufacturing facilities, generic drug development, and pharmaceutical supply chains. These developments are increasing demand for microcrystalline cellulose, starch derivatives, and other binding materials used in oral solid dosage formulations.

Nutraceutical production is also supporting demand for binder excipients used in vitamin, mineral, and dietary supplement tablets. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing materials that meet good manufacturing practice requirements and offer consistent quality specifications. Investments in regional excipient manufacturing capacity and formulation facilities are expected to strengthen the supply chain and support market growth across Asia-Pacific.

Adoption of Continuous Manufacturing and High-Shear Granulation Technologies

The adoption of continuous and semi-continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing is changing the performance requirements for binder excipients. Manufacturers are increasingly evaluating binder grades based on their suitability for direct compression, twin-screw granulation, and high-shear wet granulation processes. Consistent viscosity, flowability, granule strength, and compressibility are becoming important procurement considerations.

Continuous manufacturing also requires closer coordination between pharmaceutical manufacturers and excipient suppliers during formulation development. Binder selection and qualification are increasingly incorporated into process-design activities rather than being addressed only after formulation development. Suppliers with specialized testing capabilities and technical support are therefore gaining opportunities to participate in pharmaceutical development programs.

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Binders Excipients Market Segmentation

The binders excipients market is segmented by source, application, end user, and geography.

By Source

Natural Binders

Plant-Derived Binders

Animal-Derived Binders

Synthetic Binders

Semi-Synthetic Binders

By Application

Tablets

Capsules

Solution-Based Formulations

Modified-Release and Taste-Masked Formulations

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Nutraceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing and Development Organizations

Biotechnology Companies

Research and Development Laboratories

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Binders Excipients Market Competitive Landscape

The binders excipients market is moderately concentrated, with established pharmaceutical ingredient suppliers competing through product innovation, manufacturing capabilities, and regulatory compliance. Leading companies are focusing on pharmaceutical-grade cellulose derivatives, starch-based binders, and synthetic polymers to address the formulation requirements of generic and specialty drug manufacturers.

The competitive environment is increasingly influenced by demand for multifunctional excipients, continuous-manufacturing-ready materials, and improved supply-chain traceability. Companies are strengthening their positions through manufacturing investments, strategic partnerships, and expanded technical support for pharmaceutical customers. The growing importance of excipient qualification and documentation is also favoring suppliers with established quality systems and multi-regional regulatory capabilities.

Key Players in the Binders Excipients Market

Ashland Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BENEO GmbH

Croda International Plc

Colorcon, Inc.

DFE Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

Evonik Industries AG

Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

Kerry Group plc

Merck KGaA

Roquette Frères

Scope Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Conclusion

The binders excipients market is expected to maintain steady growth as pharmaceutical manufacturers expand generic and biosimilar production and increasingly adopt multifunctional excipients and advanced manufacturing technologies. The growing demand for consistent binder performance, improved formulation efficiency, and regulatory traceability is creating opportunities for established excipient suppliers and specialized manufacturers.

North America is expected to retain its leading regional position, while Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Despite challenges associated with regionally variable excipient regulations, high qualification and change-control costs, and potential contamination risks, continued investments in pharmaceutical manufacturing and the development of advanced excipient technologies are expected to support market expansion.

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