(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) ("Athabasca" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its proposed arrangement with Cenovus Energy Inc. ("Cenovus") (the "Transaction") was approved at today's special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares of Athabasca. At the Meeting, the special resolution (the "Transaction Resolution") approving the Transaction was approved by 98.84% of the votes cast by Athabasca shareholders, present in person (or virtually) or represented by proxy at the Meeting. For additional details of the voting results on the Transaction Resolution, see Athabasca's Report of Voting Results filed pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations available on Athabasca's profile on SEDAR+ at Athabasca's application to the Court of King's Bench of Alberta (the "Court") for a final order in respect of the Transaction (the "Final Order") is expected to take place on December 1, 2026 and, subject to the approval of the Court and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions, the Transaction is expected to close shortly thereafter. Athabasca's common shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") following the closing of the Transaction. About Athabasca Oil Corporation Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canadian energy company with a focused strategy on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta's Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Corporation has amassed a significant land base of extensive, high quality resources. Athabasca's light oil assets are held in a private subsidiary (Duvernay Energy Corporation) in which Athabasca owns a 70% equity interest. Athabasca's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "ATH". For more information, visit .

For more information, please contact: Matthew Taylor Robert Broen Chief Financial Officer President and CEO 1‐403‐817‐9104 1‐403‐817‐9190 ... ...

Reader Advisory:

This News Release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks, uncertainties and other factors. All information other than statements of historical fact is forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "project", "continue", "maintain", "may", "estimate", "expect", "will", "target", "forecast", "could", "intend", "potential", "guidance", "outlook" and similar expressions suggesting future outcome are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is not historical fact, but rather is based on the Corporation's current plans, objectives, goals, strategies, estimates, assumptions and projections about the Corporation's industry, business and future operating and financial results. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this News Release should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this News Release. In particular, this News Release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, but not limited to, the following: the completion and timing of the closing of the Transaction, including the satisfaction of the closing conditions and the anticipated closing date; the timing of the Final Order, delisting of the Athabasca's common shares from the TSX; and other similar statements.

With respect to forward-looking information contained in this News Release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the timely completion of the Transaction and the satisfaction of the conditions to which the Transaction is subject to, including receipt of the Final Order and applicable stock exchange approvals, in each case on the anticipated timelines.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the risk factors set forth in the Corporation's information circular dated October 27, 2026 and Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated March 4, 2026 available on SEDAR+ at, including, but not limited to: weakness in the oil and gas industry; prices, markets and marketing; market conditions; regulatory environment and changes in applicable law; fluctuations in the value of Cenovus shares; the risk that required approvals are not obtained or other conditions to completion of the Transaction are not satisfied or waived; and the risk that the Transaction is delayed, amended or terminated; and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Transaction are not realized. All subsequent forward-looking information, whether written or oral, attributable to the Corporation or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Further information regarding the assumptions and risks inherent in the making of forward-looking statements and in respect of the Transaction can be found in the management information circular, along with Athabasca's other public disclosure documents, including the Corporation's AIF dated March 4, 2026, which are available on SEDAR+ at

The forward-looking information contained in this News Release was made as of the date of this News Release and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law.