Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval Of The Proposed Arrangement With Cenovus
|For more information, please contact:
|Matthew Taylor
|Robert Broen
|Chief Financial Officer
|President and CEO
|1‐403‐817‐9104
|1‐403‐817‐9190
|...
|...
Reader Advisory:
This News Release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks, uncertainties and other factors. All information other than statements of historical fact is forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "project", "continue", "maintain", "may", "estimate", "expect", "will", "target", "forecast", "could", "intend", "potential", "guidance", "outlook" and similar expressions suggesting future outcome are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is not historical fact, but rather is based on the Corporation's current plans, objectives, goals, strategies, estimates, assumptions and projections about the Corporation's industry, business and future operating and financial results. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this News Release should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this News Release. In particular, this News Release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, but not limited to, the following: the completion and timing of the closing of the Transaction, including the satisfaction of the closing conditions and the anticipated closing date; the timing of the Final Order, delisting of the Athabasca's common shares from the TSX; and other similar statements.
With respect to forward-looking information contained in this News Release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the timely completion of the Transaction and the satisfaction of the conditions to which the Transaction is subject to, including receipt of the Final Order and applicable stock exchange approvals, in each case on the anticipated timelines.
Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the risk factors set forth in the Corporation's information circular dated October 27, 2026 and Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated March 4, 2026 available on SEDAR+ at, including, but not limited to: weakness in the oil and gas industry; prices, markets and marketing; market conditions; regulatory environment and changes in applicable law; fluctuations in the value of Cenovus shares; the risk that required approvals are not obtained or other conditions to completion of the Transaction are not satisfied or waived; and the risk that the Transaction is delayed, amended or terminated; and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Transaction are not realized. All subsequent forward-looking information, whether written or oral, attributable to the Corporation or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Further information regarding the assumptions and risks inherent in the making of forward-looking statements and in respect of the Transaction can be found in the management information circular, along with Athabasca's other public disclosure documents, including the Corporation's AIF dated March 4, 2026, which are available on SEDAR+ at
The forward-looking information contained in this News Release was made as of the date of this News Release and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law.
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