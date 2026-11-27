Broadband and AI in the Next Congress takes place on Dec. 1

The Democratic co-sponsor of the American Leadership in AI Act will join lawmakers and industry leaders at this 'must-attend' event

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seven members of Congress from both parties will lay out their priorities on artificial intelligence, broadband and energy at Broadband and AI in the Next Congress.The event begins at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the Grand Ballroom on the 13th floor of the National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW in Washington. Attendees can join in person or live online. In-person registration is $245. Register on the event page, or below.The newest addition is Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., the new chair of the House Democratic Party Caucus, and the fourth-highest-ranking Democrat in the House leadership. He will join a fireside chat with Breakfast Media CEO Drew Clark.Lieu co-chaired the Bipartisan House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence in the 118th Congress. He serves on the Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence and the Internet and is vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus.In April 2026, Lieu introduced the American Leadership in AI Act with Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., his Republican co-chair on the task force. In the last Congress, the task force consulted more than 100 experts and produced a December 2024 report with 89 recommendations. The bill would turn more than 20 of those recommendations into law.It would direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to set AI standards, expand research infrastructure, modernize how federal agencies adopt AI, support workers and small businesses, and address AI-enabled crimes such as deepfakes. In July, Lieu introduced the bipartisan AI Kill Switch Act with Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas. That bill would require developers of the most powerful AI systems to keep the ability to throttle, suspend or shut them down.The congressional lineup includes:MorningRep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, fireside chatRep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., fireside chatRep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., keynoteAfternoonRep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., keynoteRep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Va., keynoteRep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., fireside chatSen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., keynoteThe full schedule is on the Broadband and AI in the Next Congress event page.Four panels will take on the questions shaping AI policy in the next Congress:What Do We Have to Fear? AI and Catastrophic Risk, moderated by Cat Zakrzewski of The Washington PostPermitting Reform and the AI Race, moderated by Christopher Cole of Law360The Data Center Power Crisis and Ratepayer Protection, moderated by Lauren Feiner of The VergeFederal Preemption vs. State AI Patchworks, moderated by Rebecca Kern of The Capitol ForumPanelists include leaders from OpenAI, Comcast, Reflection AI, the Center for Democracy and Technology, INCOMPAS, NTCA, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, the Data Center Coalition, Equinix, the Electronic Privacy Information Center and the Computer & Communications Industry Association. Utah state Sen.-elect Doug Fiefia will also join.The event is sponsored by Gold Sponsors Comcast and Broadband Nation Expo, and Silver Sponsors INCOMPAS and NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association.Sponsorship contact: Quinn Nghiem, Sales and Marketing Director,...aMedia contact: Akul Saxena, Reporter and Development Associate,...a, 415-858-4660About Breakfast Media LLC: Broadband Breakfast is the leading media company advocating for digital infrastructure through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. The company's annual BEAD Implementation Summit (in March) and Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit (in the fall) champion a robust 21st century information economy.

Akul Saxena

Broadband Breakfast

+1 415-858-4660

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rep. Ted Lieu Joins 7-Member Congressional Lineup for 'Broadband and AI in the Next Congress' on Dec. 1 News Provided By Broadband Breakfast November 27, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Law, Politics, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.