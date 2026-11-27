US Disables Commercial Vessel In Gulf Of Oman - CENTCOM
This was reported by the US Central Command (CENTCOM).
According to a statement published on the command's website, the incident occurred after the vessel's crew attempted to breach the US naval blockade. A US military aircraft fired a precision-guided munition at the stern of the Pacific Archer, which was sailing under the flag of Palau. As a result of the strike, the vessel was disabled, while none of the civilian crew members were injured.
CENTCOM clarified that the vessel was attempting to transit regional waters after departing from the port of Bandar Abbas.
Since the resumption of the naval blockade against Iran in mid-July, the US military has redirected a total of 158 vessels and disabled six others.
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