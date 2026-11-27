A wanted outlaw encounters a traveling preacher on a snowy frontier in Brett Shayler's Christmas Western, The Unlikely Saint.

Brett Shayler's Western holiday novel explores faith, hope, and redemption through a Christmas story set on the American frontier.

- Brett Shayler, Author & ScreenwriterLIPAN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Texas author and screenwriter Brett Shayler announces the availability of The Unlikely Saint, a Christmas Western about faith, second chances, and the possibility of redemption on the American frontier.As Christmas approaches, Thomas is a wanted outlaw with a price on his head. After losing nearly everything he values, he believes joining one of the West's most notorious gangs is the only way to survive. A chance encounter, however, sends him down another trail.Thomas meets Chris, a traveling preacher, and a frontier family struggling through a brutal winter. The family's young daughter begins to challenge Thomas's view of himself, even as Pinkerton agent Samuel closes in. Thomas must decide whether he will keep running from his past or become someone capable of choosing a different future.Set in the frontier, the novel explores forgiveness, sacrifice, family, and the strength of hope. More than a traditional Western, The Unlikely Saint is a Christmas story about healing broken lives and finding a path home.A Christmas Story of Choice and MercyThomas faces two pursuits at once: Samuel is closing in, while the outlaw gang offers a dangerous future that seems to leave little room for change. Chris and the family struggling through winter do not erase Thomas's past. Their presence instead brings his choices into focus and gives him reason to question the future he thought was settled.The harsh winter raises the stakes for the family and shapes the story's frontier atmosphere. Against that setting, the novel places survival beside compassion and asks whether a person can take responsibility for past harm while choosing a new direction. Thomas's story unfolds through a series of decisions, each carrying consequences for him and the people who have offered him shelter.The book's Christmas setting frames its questions about mercy and renewal without removing the dangers of frontier life. The family faces the practical hardships of winter, while Thomas confronts the cost of the choices that brought him to their door. His encounter with them offers no easy escape from the law or from his past. Instead, it creates an opportunity to act differently when the next choice arrives.Through its central characters, the novel considers how fear, need, and conscience influence decisions. The pursuit across the frontier adds suspense, while the family's welcome brings questions of trust and responsibility into focus. Together, these strands shape a Christmas Western about belonging and the possibility of choosing a different course.“The Unlikely Saint is a story about the kind of grace that finds people in their lowest moments. I wanted to write a Western Christmas novel that honors the hardship of the frontier while reminding readers that hope can still arrive in the most unexpected places.” - Brett ShaylerBook AvailabilityThe Unlikely Saint is available in paperback and eBook formats through online retailers, including Bookshop, Apple Books, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other booksellers. eBook editions are also listed through Everand. Format and availability may vary by retailer.Readers attending the NCHA Cutting Futurity can find signed copies of The Unlikely Saint at Calven Allen Saddlery. Ask for Brenda Allen or call her at the shop to place an order. Readers in North Texas can also look for Shayler's books at The Reading Rabbit in Azle and Kennedy's Sausage Company locations in Mineral Wells, Weatherford, and Lipan. Readers are encouraged to contact each store to confirm current stock.About Brett ShaylerBrett Shayler is a Texas author and screenwriter whose work draws on ranch life, horses, and the American West. A member of NCHA, ACHA, AQHA, and NRCHA, he has shown cutting horses and competed in NCHA Non-Pro and Amateur classes. His writing includes Western mysteries and stories shaped by family, faith, perseverance, and the natural world.His novel Blood on the Reins received second place in The BookFest's Fiction-Westerns category and Distinguished Author recognition from the International Impact Book Awards. It was also selected for the 2026 Chanticleer CLUE Award shortlist. Shayler's work connects readers with the settings and traditions of the West while exploring how people respond to pressure, loss, and difficult choices.

Warren Brett Shayler

Shayler and Shayler, LLC

+1 817-247-4438

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Unlikely Saint: A Western Holiday Novel of Hope, Redemption, and the True Meaning of Christmas on the Frontier News Provided By Shayler and Shayler,LLC November 27, 2026, 19:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.