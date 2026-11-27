Phillips Law Group Attorney Montana Thompson

Recovery follows a commercial-vehicle collision that injured a client stopped in freeway HOV traffic.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phillips Law Group announced that attorney Montana Thompson secured a $1.8 million settlement for a Phoenix, Arizona client injured in a rear-end collision involving a commercial vehicle. The client's car was stopped in freeway traffic when it was hit from behind.The client had been traveling eastbound and was stopped in the HOV lane when the collision occurred. The impact damaged the rear of the car. Fire-department personnel checked the vehicle at the scene and told the client it was safe to drive.After driving home, the client sought medical evaluation that same day. The client reported pain in the neck, upper back and shoulder, along with headaches. The initial visit resulted in a muscle-relaxant prescription, followed by a visit to a primary-care provider.Phillips Law Group shared the settlement result and details of the collision in a case summary published on its website. The recovery is among the commercial-vehicle crash results handled by Thompson at the firm.About Montana ThompsonMontana Thompson is an attorney in Phillips Law Group's Personal Injury Department. His practice includes trucking accidents and car crashes, as well as wrongful death and other personal injury matters. He earned his law degree cum laude from Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law and is licensed to practice law in both Arizona and Utah.About Phillips Law GroupPhillips Law Group personal injury attorneys represent people and families in motor vehicle collision, wrongful death and other injury matters. The firm has been helping accident victims for over 30 years and has won over $2 billion for its clients.Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.Phoenix OfficePhillips Law Group3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

Olivia Lemorrocco

Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers

+1 602-222-2222

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Phillips Law Group's Montana Thompson Secures $1.8M Settlement for Phoenix Client After Rear-End Crash News Provided By Brainspike Marketing LLC November 27, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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