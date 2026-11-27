Just us and the Mongolian winter

Mongolia tours lead to stunning accomodations in fascinating landscapes (c) Explorer Mongolia

Where history meets nature: Mongolia is rich in stunning places

Drive through Mongolia's stunning landscapes

Mongolia tour lead through stunning landscapes. In this picture two Avis 4x4 Mongolia rental cars drive through a winter landscape, with mountains in the background.

Explorer congratulates main partner AVIS Mongolia on second place in MONCAR's 2026 Car Rental Ranking

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Explorer is proud to congratulate its main partner, AVIS Mongolia, on placing second in the MONCAR – Mongolia Car Rental Alliance "Top 5 Car Rentals in Mongolia 2026" ranking.The ranking, published on 23 November 2026, scored the five leading self-drive rental companies out of all available ones in Mongolia on customer reviews, fleet, roadside assistance, rental terms, station network and online booking. AVIS Mongolia scored 83 points, just two behind the first-placed company. MONCAR singled out AVIS Mongolia as the best choice for expedition-style trips in fully equipped overland 4x4s, citing the widest range of camper vehicles, rooftop tents and camping gear in the country.Explorer has been partnering with AVIS Mongolia for years: guests travel in vehicles they can trust, backed by a team that understands the country.Built for Mongolia's roads, and the places beyond themAVIS Mongolia's fleet is led by the Toyota Land Cruiser, from the new Land Cruiser 250 and the Prado to the rugged 78 and 79 series campers. Many of its campers come fully equipped with a rooftop tent, kitchen and a heating system to also be the best choice for winter trips. The fleet also includes the UAZ Patriot, the compact Suzuki Jimny and enduro motorbikes. Every vehicle class can be booked online with clear daily prices, and stations in Ulaanbaatar and Ömnögovi make the Gobi easy to reach. One-way rentals to and from Ölgii open up the far west.These vehicles matter in a country this vast. Mongolia is one of the least densely populated nations on Earth, and beyond the main routes most roads are unpaved tracks that cross steppe, river valleys, mountain passes and desert. Distances are long and conditions change quickly. A high-clearance, well-maintained 4x4 is essential for anyone who wants to go beyond the capital and reach the Gobi, the Altai Mountains or the lakes of the north.Driving in Mongolia gives with a sense of freedom that comes from having endless open landscape ahead of you, and the right vehicle makes that experience safe and unforgettable. From the sandy dunes of Gobi to the 4,000-meter high peaks and Eagle Hunters in the West, from the forests of the North to the lush green valleys of central Mongolia: Adventure travel has never been more authentic.

Sophia J. Smith

Explorer Mongolia

+976 9000 7008

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook



Mongolia offroad adventures

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Explorer congratulates main partner AVIS Mongolia on second place in MONCAR's 2026 Car Rental Ranking News Provided By Explorer Mongolia November 27, 2026, 19:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.