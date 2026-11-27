MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Kuwait | November 2026: International fashion retailer Primark, in partnership with leading international retail franchise operator Alshaya Group, lit up Burj Khalifa with a special display to thank customers across the UAE for the warm welcome they have given the brand since it opened its first store in Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Burj Khalifa lit up in Primark's signature blue, with the brand's recognisable shopping bags featured in the display. The takeover took place ahead of Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day.

Primark made its UAE debut at Dubai Mall in March 2026, followed by store openings at City Centre Mirdif and Mall of the Emirates. The three Dubai stores are part of Primark's wider expansion in partnership with Alshaya Group, which began with its Middle East debut in Kuwait in October 2025 and has since extended to Bahrain and Qatar.

About Alshaya Group:

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world's leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 50 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group's portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Eurasia and Europe, with over 3,500 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region's biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences. Alshaya Group is recognised in the top 25 Great Place to Work® 2026 World's Best WorkplacesTM List.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose – including American Eagle, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Chipotle, Footlocker, H&M, Primark, Raising Cane's, Shake Shack, Starbucks, Ulta Beauty and Victoria's Secret.

About Primark:

Primark was founded on a mission that everyone deserves to look and feel good – without paying more. We stand for great value without compromise, offering affordable fashion and everyday essentials that are made to last. Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer, with more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East, employing more than 80,000 colleagues. Millions of shoppers trust Primark every week for everything from everyday essentials like t-shirts and socks, to the latest fashion trends – all at unbeatable prices.

Primark is built on a belief and passion for physical stores – helping to bring high streets and retail centres to life and creating joyful, social experiences. The company is focused on driving positive change by giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes.