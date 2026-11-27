MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: Amadeus Gulf brought together women from the UAE's travel industry for the second season of its Ladies Bowling Night, held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as part of its breast cancer awareness initiative to promote women's health, wellness and empowerment. Combining meaningful conversations with friendly competition, the events provided an opportunity for travel professionals to connect, celebrate their achievements and raise awareness about preventive healthcare and the importance of regular health screenings. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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In Dubai, Geet from ATS Travel claimed first place, followed by Lea from Hari Om Travel in second and Gay Marce from Discovery Travel & Tourism in third. In Abu Dhabi, Haidy from FLYT emerged as champion, with Rina from Omeir Travel Agency taking second place and Nevin from Bin Ham Travel securing third.

About Amadeus:

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere with the help of innovation, partnerships, and responsibility to people, places, and the planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry by enabling more open ways of working and more connected ways of thinking, all centered around the traveler. The Amadeus open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem, from startups to large industry players and governments, transforming how travel works.

We are committed to making travel a force for social and environmental good. As a collective responsibility, we strive to protect and enhance the people and places we visit, ensuring that travel continues to contribute positively to our world. Innovation is at the heart of Amadeus. Our diverse global workforce represents over 150 nationalities who are passionate about travel and technology, constantly addressing real challenges with forward-thinking solutions.

Amadeus is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS as part of the IBEX 35. The company has also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 13 consecutive years.