MENAFN - GetNews)""More large-case carriers means a family or a business does not have to accept the first offer on a multimillion-dollar application." - Dev Gaymes, DG Life Group"DG Life Group adds carriers with large-case underwriting teams. A newly added carrier approved a $10 million policy at Preferred after another offered Standard.

DALLAS, TX - Nov. 27, 2026 - DG Life Group, an independent life insurance brokerage in Dallas, has expanded the number of carriers it works with that have large-case underwriting teams, the units that review applications for multimillion-dollar life insurance. The change gives high-income professionals, business owners and families with larger estates more options when one carrier's limits or medical view does not fit, says founder Dev Gaymes. One of the newly added carriers approved a $10 million policy at Preferred this year for an applicant the first carrier had offered Standard.

Large-case applications are underwritten differently from everyday coverage, Gaymes says. Carriers ask for financial justification, such as tax returns or business financial statements, to show the amount is in line with income or net worth, and they usually order more medical evidence. Each carrier also decides how much risk it keeps on one life and passes the rest to reinsurers, so the capacity and the offer can differ widely from one carrier to the next.

"Once an application reaches a few million dollars, price is only part of it," Gaymes said. "The questions are which carriers will take the full amount, how they read the financials and the medical file, and whether one underwriter's view should decide the outcome."

In Dallas, those applications tend to come from physicians and other high earners replacing a large income, business owners funding a buy-sell agreement, key person coverage or a bank loan, and families deciding how an estate will pass to the next generation.

DG Life Group's 2026 casebook of 46 placed cases includes 22 of $1 million or more. The largest, the $10 million policy, was for a man between 35 and 44 with asthma who uses a rescue inhaler, and the decision took three weeks. Three $1 million policies assigned to lenders as loan collateral were decided in six, four and one days, and an applicant living abroad with U.S. businesses was placed for $1.3 million in 45 days. The casebook covers completed placements, so it shows how cases were placed rather than the odds of approval.

The planning backdrop has changed as well. The federal estate tax exemption is $15 million per person, or $30 million per couple, in 2026, and 2025 federal legislation made it permanent, so fewer families need life insurance to pay estate tax. Large policies are still used to replace income, fund business succession and give heirs cash without forcing the sale of a business or property.

For business owners, the Supreme Court's 2024 decision in Connelly v. United States held that life insurance a company owns to buy back a deceased owner's shares counts as a company asset when those shares are valued for estate tax. Buy-sell agreements written before mid-2024 are worth a second look with an attorney or CPA.

"More large-case carriers means a family or a business does not have to accept the first offer on a multimillion-dollar application," Gaymes said.

DG Life Group charges clients no fee. The issuing carrier pays a commission, which varies by carrier and product, and Gaymes discloses it on request. More on business owner coverage is at , and the casebook is at .

Case outcomes describe past placements and do not predict any individual result. Gaymes is not an attorney, CPA or investment adviser, and DG Life Group does not provide tax, legal or investment advice.

About DG Life Group

DG Life Group LLC, founded in 2023, is an independent life insurance brokerage in Dallas, Texas. It helps families and business owners compare term, whole life, indexed universal life, final expense, long-term care and annuity options from more than 30 A-rated carriers. Its mission is to show each client how different carriers price their situation, and to say plainly when a product is not the right fit. Founder Dev Gaymes has been a licensed insurance producer since 2012 (NPN 16654074), and the firm is a member of the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce.