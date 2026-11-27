MENAFN - GetNews)"Version 7 of Reflection, the AI journaling app."Reflection, the AI journaling app rated 4.8 stars across more than 3,000 reviews, has released version 7: a full redesign with an AI Coach that replies inside every entry, on iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac and web.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States - Nov. 27, 2026 - The best AI journaling app just got better. Reflection, the private AI journal and coach rated 4.8 stars across more than 3,000 reviews, has released version 7, a ground-up redesign built around an AI Coach that replies right inside each journal entry.

AI journaling apps have multiplied over the past two years, and most now offer some form of chat. Reflection's bet is that the AI alone is no longer enough. Version 7 pairs its Coach with what a daily habit depends on: a calm, carefully designed journal, apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac and the web that stay in sync, a free plan generous enough to use every day, and a competitively priced Premium plan.

"We built Reflection to be an oasis: a place you can always come home to and safely, calmly express what you're thinking and feeling. With gentle, encouraging nudges from the built-in Coach, it's a powerful way to find peace and clarity, foster gratitude, and ultimately live a more meaningful and fulfilling life," said Dave Radparvar, co-founder of Reflection.

In practice, a user writes or speaks about their day and presses Enter, and the Coach answers on the next line with a question meant to take the thought a layer deeper. Go Deeper, Get Perspective, Coach Me and Action Items sit one tap away. A new Voice Call feature lets users talk a problem through out loud; when they hang up, the conversation is written into the entry.

The update also adds Ask Your Journal, which searches entries by meaning rather than keyword. Asked "What have I been grateful for lately?", it answers from the user's own entries, with the dates they were written. The redesign brings nine color themes, a single + button for everything added to an entry, and a Focus Mode for longer sessions. Voice transcription, handwriting scanning, more than 100 guided journals, and weekly, monthly and annual reviews round it out.

Early reviews have zeroed in on the design. "I have tried all the digital journaling apps. This one is the most beautiful AND best use of AI!" one App Store reviewer wrote in November. Another, on Google Play, said they wanted "an inviting UI that makes me feel at home like a real diary does," adding: "Reflection does all of this well!" A third admitted to doubts about AI journaling at first: "Now I wouldn't want to journal without this app and the coaching features offered, legit."

Privacy is built into the design. Entries are encrypted in transit and in storage and are never used to train AI models. Users can lock the app with Face ID or a PIN, keep single entries private, exclude any entry from the AI or switch the AI off entirely, and export their journal as PDF, CSV or JSON at any time. Reflection is a tool for self-reflection and is not a substitute for professional mental health care.

Version 7 of Reflection is available now on iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac and the web. Journaling is free and includes daily AI Coach replies and insights after every entry. Reflection Premium adds unlimited AI and voice, Voice Call, all guided journals and themes, App Lock, export and unlimited sync.

Download it at reflection, see how it compares with other AI journaling apps, or read more reviews.

About Reflection

Reflection is a private AI journaling app and coach that helps people gain clarity, build a daily reflection habit and understand their own patterns over time. The app began at Holstee and was spun out in 2022 into Journal Better Inc., the company that now develops it. Its mission is to make journaling accessible, meaningful and delightful. Reflection is available on iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac and the web, and its users have written more than one million journal entries.