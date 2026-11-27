MENAFN - GetNews)"Smart Bathroom Market | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Smart Bathroom Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, segmentation, competitive developments, regional dynamics, and future prospects.

Hyderabad, India, November 26, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the Smart Bathroom Market Size is expected to increase from USD 11.94 billion in 2026 to USD 13.71 billion in 2027 and reach USD 27.41 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.86% during 2027-2032. The market is gaining momentum as smart-home and IoT ecosystems expand, touchless fixtures become more widely specified, water and energy efficiency requirements strengthen, aging-in-place demand increases, premium bathroom renovation and wellness spending rises, and hospitality and commercial properties accelerate retrofit activity.

The Smart Bathroom Industry is moving from isolated connected fixtures toward integrated bathroom systems that combine hygiene, convenience, water management, wellness, accessibility, and digital control. Retrofit-ready products are becoming important as manufacturers target existing homes and commercial properties. At the same time, high upfront costs, interoperability considerations, and consumer concerns about personal data remain important challenges.

Smart Bathroom Market Growth Drivers

Smart Home and Connected Technology Integration

Connected bathroom fixtures are increasingly being integrated with the same smart-home platforms used for lighting, climate control, security, and other household functions. Interoperability can make bathroom upgrades part of broader home-modernization projects and encourage adoption of connected toilets, showers, faucets, mirrors, and other devices.

Growing Adoption of Touchless Hygiene Solutions

Touchless faucets, automatic flushing, sensor-based soap dispensers, and other contact-minimizing products are increasingly specified for everyday hygiene. The broader familiarity with touchless technology in public and hospitality environments is supporting adoption in homes and commercial properties.

Rising Demand for Water and Energy Efficiency

Regulatory requirements are making water and energy performance increasingly important in smart bathroom product design. Connected fixtures can provide more precise control over flow, temperature, flushing, and usage, helping users combine convenience with resource efficiency.

Increasing Need for Aging-in-Place and Accessible Solutions

Aging populations and rising interest in accessible housing are creating opportunities for products that improve safety and independence. Smart bathroom solutions can incorporate features such as automated controls, monitoring, fall-related support, and other accessibility-oriented functions.

Expansion of Premium Renovation, Wellness, and Commercial Retrofit Projects

Bathroom renovation is increasingly linked with wellness and premiumization, while hotels, healthcare facilities, offices, and senior-living properties are adopting connected fixtures for differentiated experiences, hygiene, resource management, and operational efficiency.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Smart Toilets and Smart Bidet Seats

Smart Faucets

Smart Showers

Smart Bathroom Mirrors

Smart Bathtubs

Smart Soap Dispensers

Smart Hand Dryers

Others (Smart Water Leak Controllers, Ventilation, Heated Towel Rails)

By Construction Type

New Construction

Replacement and Retrofit

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Hotels and Restaurants

Healthcare Facilities

Offices and Commercial Buildings

Others

By Distribution Channel

B2C / Retail

Home Centers/DIY Showrooms

Specialty Showrooms and Dealers

Wholesale and Trade Channels

Online Stores and Direct-to-Consumer

Other Distribution Channels

B2B / Direct Sales

By Geography

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South-East Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East & Africa

By Product Type: Smart Toilets and Smart Bidet Seats represented the leading product category, supported by growing demand for connected hygiene and bathroom convenience. Smart Faucets are projected to be the fastest-growing product category, driven by touchless control, water management, and integration with connected-home systems.

By Construction Type: Replacement and Retrofit represent the largest opportunity because connected fixtures can be installed as part of bathroom modernization without requiring complete new-build projects. Retrofit-ready designs are helping manufacturers address the large installed base of conventional fixtures.

By End User: Residential applications dominate demand as homeowners increasingly invest in connected fixtures, wellness features, hygiene improvements, and water-saving technologies. Commercial demand is also developing across hotels and restaurants, healthcare facilities, offices, commercial buildings, and senior-living properties.

By Distribution Channel: B2C / Retail remains the leading route to market, supported by physical showrooms and expanding online sales. Digital visualization, installation content, and online product discovery are making complex connected fixtures easier for consumers to evaluate. B2B / Direct Sales remains important for commercial projects requiring specification support and project pricing.

Market Regional Insights

North America held the leading regional position, supported by established smart-home adoption, strong purchasing power, and a well-developed kitchen and bath market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by manufacturing capabilities in China and Japan and rising premiumization opportunities across India, South Korea, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia. Europe maintains a mature premium market, particularly across Germany, the United Kingdom, the Nordics, and BENELUX. Middle East & Africa and South America remain emerging opportunities, with premium hospitality projects supporting market adoption.

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Market Key Players

The Smart Bathroom Market includes Kohler Co., TOTO LTD., LIXIL Corporation, Geberit AG, Duravit AG, Villeroy & Boch AG, MASCO Corporation, Moen Incorporated, Hansgrohe SE, Delta Faucet Company, Jaquar Group, Cera Sanitaryware Limited, Sloan Valve Company, Bradley Corporation, Roca Sanitario, SA, Eczacıbaşı Building Products Industry and Trade Inc., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co., HUIDA Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd., and Brondell Inc.

The competitive landscape remains fragmented. Leading companies are competing through connected toilets and fittings, touchless technologies, water-saving functions, health-monitoring features, digital controls, premium design, retail access, and commercial specification relationships. Product innovation and stronger interoperability are expected to remain important competitive factors.

Smart Bathroom Market Forecast

The Smart Bathroom Market Forecast remains positive as connected-home adoption, touchless hygiene, water and energy efficiency, aging-in-place requirements, wellness spending, and commercial retrofit activity support demand through 2032.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on retrofit-ready, low-power platforms that can be integrated with existing bathrooms. Commercial applications are creating opportunities for water-saving analytics, touchless controls, and privacy-conscious health features in hospitality and healthcare environments.

High purchase costs and consumer concerns around data handling remain challenges. Companies that can combine practical installation, strong interoperability, reliable after-sales support, and measurable efficiency benefits are positioned to address these barriers.

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About Mordor Intelligence

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