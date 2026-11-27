MENAFN - GetNews)"Tantalum Market"Mordor Intelligence's new study on the“Tantalum Market” presents a thorough evaluation of the market's trajectory, including major trends and outlook.

Hyderabad, India, November 27, 2026: Global tantalum market size is estimated at 3.15 kilotons in 2026, compared to 3 kilotons in 2025. The market is forecast to reach 4.02 kilotons by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.99% during the 2026–2031 forecast period.

The growing use of tantalum capacitors in smartphones, telecommunications infrastructure, and other electronic devices remains a major demand driver. Semiconductor manufacturers also require tantalum and tantalum nitride for diffusion-barrier applications in advanced chip production. Meanwhile, aerospace manufacturers use tantalum-containing superalloys in jet-engine components that operate under high-temperature conditions.

Tantalum is a corrosion-resistant refractory metal valued for its high dielectric strength, biocompatibility, and ability to withstand demanding operating conditions. These properties make it an important material in electronic components, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace equipment, chemical processing systems, and medical devices. Its use in compact electronic components and high-performance industrial applications continues to support demand across several end-use industries.

Emerging Trends in the Tantalum Market

Growing Aerospace Superalloy Applications: Tantalum additions in nickel-based superalloys help improve resistance to oxidation and high temperatures. Increasing production of commercial and military aircraft engines supports demand for these specialized materials.

Lithium Mine Co-Production Supporting Supply: Hard-rock lithium operations in Australia and Zimbabwe produce tantalum concentrates alongside spodumene. This provides additional supply sources and helps diversify procurement beyond traditional mining regions.

Expanding Medical Applications: Tantalum's biocompatibility and corrosion resistance support its use in medical implants, coatings, and specialized medical equipment, including orthopedic and neuro-implant applications.

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Tantalum Market Segmentation



By Product: Metal, carbide, powder, alloys, and other forms. Powder accounted for 36.10% of the market share in 2025, supported by demand from capacitor anodes and semiconductor-related applications.

By Purity: Less than 99.95% purity and more than 99.95% purity. The less than 99.95% segment held 79.18% of the market share in 2025, reflecting its widespread use in electronics manufacturing.

By Application: Capacitors, semiconductors, engine turbine blades, chemical processing equipment, medical equipment, and other applications. Capacitors accounted for 43.65% of total consumption in 2025 and are projected to register a 6.37% CAGR through 2031. By Geography: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for 46.50% of global consumption in 2025.

Tantalum Companies

The tantalum industry features companies involved in mining, refining, metal processing, and advanced material production. Competition is influenced by raw material availability, processing capabilities, product purity, and long-term supply agreements.



AMG

CNMC Ningxia Orient Group Co., Ltd.

Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd.

Minsur

Pilbara Minerals Limited

Materion Corporation

JX Advanced Metals Corporation

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

F&X Electro-Materials Limited Ximei Resources Holding Limited

China: An Important Country in the Tantalum Market

China plays an important role in the global tantalum market through its electronics manufacturing and semiconductor supply chains. The country's established production base for capacitors, memory chips, and display panels supports demand for tantalum powder and sputtering targets. Growing semiconductor manufacturing requirements also increase the need for high-purity tantalum materials used in advanced chip production. China is part of the wider Asia-Pacific manufacturing network, which accounted for 46.50% of global tantalum consumption in 2025. Alongside Japan and South Korea, the country contributes to the region's position as the largest tantalum-consuming market.

The global tantalum market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2031 as electronics, semiconductor, aerospace, and medical applications continue to support consumption. Increasing supply diversification and demand for specialized tantalum materials will remain important factors influencing the industry's development.

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