Death Toll In Russian Strike On Nizhyn Rises To Three, Seven Injured
“Today, in the afternoon, Russian military struck an industrial facility in Nizhyn. According to preliminary information, three people were killed and seven others injured,” the statement said.
According to the regional police, an investigative team from the Nizhyn District Police Department and all emergency services are working at the scene.
“Police officers are documenting the consequences of the attack on civilians, recording the damage and collecting evidence. Information about the incident will be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes),” law enforcement officials added.Read also: Russian attack on Pisochyn in Kharkiv region leaves eight injured, including three children
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops struck an industrial facility in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, in the afternoon of November 27. Earlier reports said that a man and a woman had been killed and four people injured in the attack.
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