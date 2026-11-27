MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this at a joint press conference with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset in Kyiv, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine's front line was also a line of defense for European security, and that supporting Ukraine was a matter of Europe's own self-preservation.

“If we do not want this war to reach European homes as well, it is important to maintain unity and respond decisively with united and collective decisions to all of Russia's attempts to divide Europe from the United States and to divide EU member states among themselves. We must also bear in mind that delays in certain decisions could ultimately result in significantly higher costs for individual countries to defend their own territory,” Sybiha said.

He said Ukraine expected its partners to take into account the arguments in favor of providing the country with macro-financial assistance.

“The cost of war is rising. That is the reality today. Our enemy, Russia, has increased its war budget, and we must respond proportionately and adequately. Achieving parity is extremely important,” Sybiha stressed.

Secretary General of the Council of Europe arrives in Kyiv

As Ukrinform reported, a two-day special meeting of the European Council began in Brussels on November 26, with EU leaders discussing the bloc's next seven-year budget and financial support for Ukraine.