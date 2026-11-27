MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and diplomat Kirill Dmitriev stated on Friday that Russian artificial intelligence (AI) models can help officials prepare for negotiations.

While speaking at Sberbank's international conference on AI, Dmitriev noted that Russian models can not only solve practical problems, but also help diplomats prepare for geopolitical breakthroughs. "You can even input it and say, 'Here's what a diplomatic agreement would look like, for example,' and the AI ​​will then write down its thoughts," he said, noting that the solutions can be modified to better address Russia's concerns.

However, Dmitriev stressed that the role of humans in the process is "extremely important," claiming that leaving everything to AI would be "very dangerous for the world."