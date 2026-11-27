MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government has increased the retirement age of judicial officers from 60 to 62 years by amending the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Judicial Service Rules, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a notification issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on November 27, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in consultation with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, has approved amendments to the rules.

Under the amendment to Rule 12, the words“sixty years” have been replaced with“sixty-two years”, thereby raising the retirement age of judicial officers by two years.

The notification also amends Rule 13, replacing the existing age references of 50, 55 and 58 years with 50, 55, 58 and 60 years wherever they occur.

The notification, issued as S.O. 328, states that the amendments shall be deemed to have come into force with effect from March 31, 2026.

Read Also J&K High Court Orders Reshuffle Of 84 Judicial Officers SC Stresses Uniform Retirement Age for District Judges, Reserves Verdict

The order was issued by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Achal Sethi, by order of the Lieutenant Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT