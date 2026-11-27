Ogden, UT, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The liquid dietary supplement features chromium picolinate, botanical extracts, amino acids and additional compounds, with published Supplement Facts detailing its formulation and serving information.

HoneyForce Men introduces Honey Force Drops, a liquid dietary supplement formulated with chromium and a 21-ingredient proprietary blend. The product is presented within the adult male wellness supplement category, with its labeling outlining ingredient composition, serving size, nutritional information and additional formulation details.

The introduction of HoneyForce Drops provides an opportunity to communicate information about its multi-ingredient formulation and liquid delivery format. According to the supplied Supplement Facts panel, each 1 mL serving contains 7 mcg of chromium and 15.47 mg of a proprietary blend consisting of botanical extracts, amino acids and other compounds.

The product information is intended to help adult consumers understand the composition of the supplement, interpret its nutritional labeling and make informed decisions regarding dietary supplement use.









HoneyForce Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

HoneyForce is presented as a liquid dietary supplement

The Honey Force formulation includes botanical ingredients such as maca root, African mango seed, grape seed, guarana, green tea, ginseng and cayenne pepper. The ingredient list also includes amino acids and related compounds, including L-glutamine, L-tyrosine, L-arginine, L-tryptophan and L-carnitine HCl.

Each container provides 30 servings, with a declared serving size of 1 mL and a total liquid volume of 30 mL.

Unlike supplement formats delivered through capsules, tablets or gummies, HoneyForce Drops are supplied in liquid form. This represents a difference in product format rather than evidence of superior absorption, effectiveness or nutritional performance.

The formulation information identifies the ingredients included in the product without establishing specific clinical outcomes associated with its use.

Although Honey Force is positioned within the male vitality supplement category, this description should not be interpreted as evidence that the product increases testosterone, improves sexual performance or addresses a diagnosed medical condition.

Honey Force Ingredients: Chromium and a 21-Ingredient Proprietary Blend

The HoneyForce Supplement Facts panel identifies chromium

The remaining active formulation is presented as a proprietary blend containing botanical extracts, amino acids and additional compounds. The combined weight of these ingredients is declared as 15.47 mg per serving.

The individual quantities of the 21 ingredients are not provided.

Chromium as Chromium Picolinate

Each serving of Honey Force Drops contains 7 mcg of chromium, representing 20% of the declared Daily Value.

Chromium is a trace mineral included in various dietary supplement formulations. Chromium picolinate is one of the forms used in such products.

Its inclusion in HoneyForce represents a documented component of the nutritional formulation. The declared quantity provides information about mineral intake but does not establish a therapeutic or performance-related outcome.

Complete Proprietary Blend Ingredients

The Honey Force proprietary blend contains the following ingredients:

1. Maca (Lepidium meyenii) Root Extract

Maca is a botanical ingredient originating from the Andean region of South America. Its root is used in food preparations and dietary supplement formulations. The HoneyForce label identifies maca root extract as a component of its proprietary blend.

2. African Mango (Irvingia gabonensis) Seed Extract

African mango is a tropical plant whose seeds are used in botanical preparations. The ingredient is included in Honey Force Drops as a seed extract, although its individual quantity is not disclosed.

3. Grape (Vitis vinifera) Seed Extract

Grape seed extract contains naturally occurring plant compounds, including polyphenols. HoneyForce includes grape seed extract among its botanical ingredients without declaring a separate serving quantity.

4. Guarana (Paullinia cupana) Seed Extract

Guarana is a plant native to the Amazon region. Its seeds naturally contain caffeine and other plant compounds. The Honey Force label does not specify the caffeine content contributed by guarana.

5. Eleuthero (Eleutherococcus senticosus) Root Extract

Eleuthero is a botanical ingredient used in various traditional herbal preparations. Its root extract is listed as part of the HoneyForce proprietary formulation.

6. Astragalus Membranaceus Root Extract

Astragalus is a plant associated with traditional botanical practices. The root is used in different herbal preparations and dietary supplements. Its individual concentration in Honey Force is not separately stated.

7. Green Tea Leaf Extract

Green tea is derived from the leaves of Camellia sinensis. Its extracts may contain catechins and caffeine, depending on their preparation. HoneyForce Drops include green tea leaf extract without specifying its catechin or caffeine content.

8. Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf Extract

Gymnema sylvestre is a climbing plant used in traditional botanical preparations. Its leaf extract is included in the Honey Force proprietary blend.

9. Forskolin (Coleus forskohlii) Root Extract

Coleus forskohlii is a botanical source of forskolin. The HoneyForce label identifies the ingredient as a root extract but does not disclose its individual amount or standardized forskolin concentration.

10. Cayenne Pepper (Capsicum annuum) Fruit Extract

Cayenne pepper contains naturally occurring compounds known as capsaicinoids. Its fruit extract forms part of the Honey Force botanical ingredient combination.

11. Grapefruit (Citrus paradisi) Seed

Grapefruit seed is included as another botanical component. The product label does not provide an individual quantity for this ingredient.

12. Ginseng (Panax ginseng) Root Extract

Panax ginseng has a history of use in traditional herbal preparations. HoneyForce includes ginseng root extract as part of its multi-ingredient formulation.

13. Raspberry Ketones

Raspberry ketones are compounds associated with the characteristic aroma of raspberries. They are included in the Honey Force proprietary blend without a separately declared amount.

14. L-Glutamine

L-glutamine is an amino acid naturally present in the human body and various dietary protein sources. It is included among the amino acid components of HoneyForce Drops.

15. L-Tyrosine

L-tyrosine is an amino acid involved in several normal biological processes. Its presence in the formulation is documented, although the individual quantity is not disclosed.

16. L-Arginine

L-arginine is an amino acid involved in normal physiological processes, including nitric oxide production. Its inclusion in Honey Force does not independently establish a measurable cardiovascular or male vitality outcome.

17. Beta-Alanine

Beta-alanine is an amino acid commonly discussed in nutritional and exercise research. HoneyForce includes this ingredient without specifying a separate dosage.

18. Monoammonium Glycyrrhizinate

Monoammonium glycyrrhizinate is a compound related to glycyrrhizic acid, which occurs naturally in licorice root. It is listed as part of the proprietary formulation.

19. GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid)

GABA is a naturally occurring compound involved in nervous system signaling. Its inclusion in Honey Force Drops does not establish a specific neurological or relaxation-related effect.

20. L-Tryptophan

L-tryptophan is an essential amino acid obtained through dietary sources. It participates in several normal metabolic processes and is included in the HoneyForce ingredient blend.

21. L-Carnitine HCl

L-carnitine hydrochloride is a form of L-carnitine, a compound involved in normal cellular energy metabolism. The Honey Force label identifies it as the final listed ingredient in the proprietary blend.

HoneyForce Drops Supplement Facts and Nutritional Information

Serving Size: 1 mL

Servings Per Container: 30

Net Quantity: 30 mL

Ingredient Amount Per Serving % Daily Value Calories 0 - Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) 7 mcg 20% Proprietary Blend 15.47 mg †

† Daily Value not established.

The HoneyForce label declares zero calories per serving and identifies chromium as the mineral with an established Daily Value percentage.

The proprietary blend does not have an established Daily Value. Its declared weight represents the combined quantity of all 21 listed ingredients.

Consumers should distinguish the total blend weight from the individual ingredient quantities. The 15.47 mg declaration does not indicate that each ingredient is present at that amount.

The Honey Force label also states that the supplement is not a significant source of saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, sodium, dietary fiber, total sugars, added sugars, protein, vitamin D, calcium, iron or potassium.

Percent Daily Values are identified on the label as being based on a 2,000-calorie diet.

Other Ingredients in Honey Force Drops

In addition to chromium and the proprietary blend, HoneyForce contains six other declared ingredients associated with its liquid formulation.

These include:



Water

Natural flavors

Potassium sorbate

Stevia

Xylitol Citrus extract

Water forms part of the liquid preparation, while flavoring ingredients and sweeteners contribute to its sensory characteristics.

Potassium sorbate is commonly used as a preservative in food and liquid formulations. Stevia and xylitol are used as sweetening ingredients in various consumer products.

The presence of these ingredients is documented on the Honey Force label. Their individual quantities are not disclosed.

Consumers with known ingredient sensitivities or dietary restrictions should consider the complete formulation rather than reviewing only the active ingredients.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

Individual ingredients included in HoneyForce

Chromium has been investigated in relation to nutrient metabolism, while botanical ingredients such as maca, ginseng and green tea have been studied in various research settings.

Amino acids, including L-arginine, L-glutamine and L-tyrosine, participate in established biological processes. However, their physiological roles do not automatically demonstrate that a supplement containing these ingredients produces a particular health outcome.

Research involving individual ingredients may use specific extract concentrations, standardized preparations, serving quantities and study populations.

These factors are important when interpreting the relevance of ingredient research to Honey Force Drops.

The supplied product information does not include finished-product clinical trial results, independently verified effectiveness measurements or evidence demonstrating that the combined formulation produces a particular male vitality benefit.

Furthermore, the individual quantities within the proprietary blend are not disclosed. This prevents direct comparison between the amount of each ingredient in HoneyForce and the quantities used in published clinical research.

Accordingly, ingredient-level research should be distinguished from evidence evaluating the complete commercial formulation.

Botanical Extract Concentrations and Formulation Details

The Honey Force Supplement Facts panel identifies selected botanical ingredients as being sourced from concentrated preparations.

The label includes references to:



Botanical concentrates with a 20:1 extract equivalent. Botanical concentrates with a 10:1 extract equivalent.

An extract ratio generally describes the relationship between the starting botanical material and the resulting extract.

For example, a 20:1 extract ratio may indicate that 20 units of starting botanical material were used to produce one unit of extract, depending on the manufacturing method.

However, an extract ratio alone does not establish the concentration of specific active compounds, biological availability or clinical effectiveness.

The HoneyForce formulation information does not provide comprehensive standardization data for every botanical extract.

Additional documentation, including ingredient specifications and analytical testing, would be necessary to evaluate those characteristics independently.

HoneyForce Men and the Daily Male Wellness Category

Honey Force Drops are presented within the adult male vitality and general wellness supplement category.

Male wellness encompasses various aspects of health, including nutritional intake, physical activity, sleep quality, psychological well-being and routine medical care.

Dietary supplements may form one component of an individual's broader nutritional routine, but their role depends on personal dietary requirements, medical circumstances and the available evidence.

The inclusion of chromium, botanical extracts and amino acids provides information about the composition of HoneyForce rather than confirmation of specific male health outcomes.

The supplied documentation does not establish that the formulation increases testosterone levels, improves erectile function, enhances fertility or treats sexual dysfunction.

Individuals experiencing persistent fatigue, changes in sexual function or other health-related symptoms should seek an appropriate medical evaluation rather than relying exclusively on dietary supplements.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Responsible supplement use involves reviewing the complete ingredient list, following verified product directions and considering potential interactions with medications or existing health conditions.

HoneyForce Drops contain multiple botanical extracts and amino acids, some of which may have physiological effects or interact with medications.

Guarana and green tea naturally may contain caffeine. However, the supplied Honey Force label does not declare the total caffeine content of the finished formulation.

Individuals sensitive to caffeine should consider this limitation.

Chromium and certain botanical ingredients may also warrant additional consideration for individuals taking medications that affect blood glucose.

Ginseng, L-arginine, L-tryptophan and licorice-derived compounds may present additional interaction considerations depending on their quantities and an individual's medical circumstances.

Consumers taking prescription medications, managing chronic health conditions or preparing for medical procedures should consult a qualified healthcare professional before introducing HoneyForce or another multi-ingredient supplement into their routine.

The declared 1 mL serving size should not be interpreted as an independently established dosing schedule. Consumers should refer to the complete product packaging for verified directions, warnings and storage instructions.

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

The Honey Force label provides several measurable details about its formulation, including the serving volume, number of servings, chromium quantity and combined proprietary blend weight.

The ingredient summary is presented below.

Category Details Active mineral 1 Proprietary blend ingredients 21 Total active ingredients 22 Other ingredients 6 Total listed ingredients 28 Proprietary blend quantity 15.47 mg Chromium 7 mcg Serving size 1 mL Servings per container 30 Calories per serving 0

These details allow consumers to identify the ingredients included in HoneyForce and understand the declared serving composition.

However, formulation transparency also involves recognizing information that is not available.

The supplied documentation does not establish individual proprietary ingredient quantities, finished-product clinical effectiveness, independent laboratory testing results or manufacturing facility certifications.

No claims regarding these matters can be independently confirmed from the Supplement Facts panel alone.

Regulatory and Dietary Supplement Considerations

Dietary supplements marketed in the United States are subject to applicable federal labeling and manufacturing requirements.

The regulatory framework for dietary supplements differs from the approval process applied to prescription medications.

The presence of a Supplement Facts panel does not establish that a product has received premarket approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for safety or effectiveness.

Honey Force Drops should therefore be understood within the dietary supplement category rather than as an approved medical treatment.

The product should not be represented as diagnosing, treating, curing or preventing any disease.

Consumers seeking additional information about dietary supplement regulation can consult publicly available resources from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements.

HoneyForce Drops Availability and Launch Information

The supplied product documentation identifies HoneyForce as a liquid dietary supplement

The product introduction focuses on communicating its formulation, nutritional labeling and ingredient composition to adult consumers interested in understanding multi-ingredient dietary supplements.

Specific distribution arrangements, retail availability, geographical markets and commercial launch dates require confirmation from the company.

No pricing, promotional offers or purchase-related information is included in this announcement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HoneyForce?

HoneyForce is a liquid dietary supplement containing chromium and a proprietary blend of 21 botanical ingredients, amino acids and additional compounds.

What is the serving size of Honey Force Drops?

According to the Supplement Facts panel, the serving size is 1 mL, with 30 servings per container.

How much chromium does HoneyForce contain?

Each serving contains 7 mcg of chromium as chromium picolinate, representing 20% of the declared Daily Value.

How many active ingredients are included in Honey Force?

The formulation contains 22 listed active ingredients, consisting of chromium and 21 proprietary blend ingredients.

What is the total proprietary blend quantity?

The combined proprietary blend quantity is 15.47 mg per serving. Individual ingredient amounts are not disclosed.

Does HoneyForce contain caffeine?

The formulation includes guarana and green tea, which may naturally contain caffeine. The supplied label does not specify the finished product's total caffeine content.

Does Honey Force contain calories?

The Supplement Facts panel declares zero calories per 1 mL serving.

Does HoneyForce contain sweeteners?

Yes. Stevia and xylitol are included among the other declared ingredients.

Is HoneyForce Drops a testosterone treatment?

The supplied product information does not establish that the supplement increases testosterone or treats testosterone deficiency.

Has the finished formulation been clinically evaluated?

Finished-product clinical trial documentation was not included in the supplied materials. Ingredient-level research should not be interpreted as confirmation of the effectiveness of the complete formulation.

Can Honey Force be taken with prescription medications?

Potential interactions depend on the ingredients, their quantities and individual medical circumstances. Consumers taking prescription medications should consult a qualified healthcare professional.

Is honey included in the formulation?

Honey is not listed among the active or other ingredients on the supplied HoneyForce Supplement Facts panel.

What information is available about the botanical extracts?

The label references selected botanical concentrates with 20:1 and 10:1 extract equivalents. Individual extract quantities and comprehensive standardization information are not disclosed.

About HoneyForce

HoneyForce Men is the product identity associated with Honey Force Drops, a liquid dietary supplement presented within the adult male wellness category.

The formulation combines chromium picolinate with a proprietary blend of botanical extracts, amino acids and additional compounds. Its product labeling provides information regarding serving size, nutritional composition and the complete declared ingredient list.



