From Concept to Permitting to Construction, Cassella Pools Guides Homeowners Through Every Step of a New Backyard Pool

BALTIMORE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cassella Pools continues to serve homeowners across Northern Virginia with custom swimming pool design and construction, offering fiberglass, gunite and vinyl liner pools alongside spas, hot tubs and outdoor living spaces. Based in Catlett, Virginia, the company operates as a full design-build contractor, guiding each project from initial concept through construction and permitting. As cooler months lead many homeowners to begin planning next summer's backyard improvements, Cassella Pools remains focused on fiberglass pool construction, its strongest service line. Homeowners considering a new pool, pool renovation or outdoor living space can visit Cassella Pools to review the company's design-build process and explore its project gallery.Fiberglass pools remain a central part of Cassella Pools' custom pool design and build work, a pool type many homeowners weigh against poured-in-place alternatives like gunite. The company's custom fiberglass pool construction page outlines the materials, design options and finishes available to homeowners planning a new backyard pool. Cassella Pools also builds gunite and vinyl liner pools for homeowners whose site conditions or design goals call for a different approach, and the company works with each homeowner to recommend the pool type best suited to their yard, design priorities and long-term maintenance preferences.Beyond pool construction, Cassella Pools offers a full range of outdoor living services, including patios, outdoor kitchens and pool surrounds designed to extend a backyard's usable space. The company also installs spas, hot tubs and swim spas, and provides pool equipment installation, resurfacing and renovation work for homeowners updating an existing pool. Throughout each project, Cassella Pools handles the permitting process on behalf of the homeowner, coordinating the steps required before construction can begin so families can focus on the design decisions that matter most to them. Founder and CEO Elijah Cassella holds Virginia Class A RBC and CBC contractor licenses.Homeowners throughout Fauquier County, Prince William County and the surrounding Northern Virginia region can view the full scope of Cassella Pools' custom pool design and build services and see where the company currently works on its Northern Virginia service area page. To start a conversation about a new pool, renovation or outdoor living project, homeowners can reach the Cassella Pools team directly at (571) 594-6393.About Cassella Pools:Cassella Pools is a swimming pool contractor based in Catlett, Virginia, serving homeowners throughout Northern Virginia, including Fauquier County and Prince William County. Founder and CEO Elijah Cassella holds Virginia Class A RBC and CBC contractor licenses and leads a full design-build operation covering custom fiberglass, gunite and vinyl liner pool construction, pool renovations, spa and hot tub installation and outdoor living spaces. The company works directly with homeowners from design through permitting and construction. More information is available at .

Elijah Cassella

Cassella Pools

+1 571-594-6393

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Cassella Pools Continues Serving Northern Virginia Homeowners With Custom Pool Design and Build News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 27, 2026, 19:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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