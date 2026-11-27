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Genie Medicare helps thousands of seniors turning 65 each month by comparing lowest-rates for Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement & Part-D Prescription Plan

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than 300,000 Americans turn 65 each month, and the population of older adults is projected to more than double, exceeding 88 million by 2050. Genie Medicare helps thousands of new seniors turning 65 each month compare lowest-rates Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplement Plans, and Part-D Prescription Plans available in their ZIP code, making it easier to find lowest rates, save money, and access additional benefits.Genie Medicare is the only true Medicare Insurance Quote Website that lets seniors instantly compare lowest-rates from hundreds of insurers with one click, without having to enter any personal contact information to view free quotes. After reviewing their free quotes, seniors can request free assistance & free advice by selecting the Get Free Help button.Genie Medicare is warning seniors about hundreds of fake SPAM insurance quote websites that request personal details-such as names, phone numbers, and email addresses - before showing a quote. These sites provide No-Quotes, instead they sell your contact information as a lead, triggering a relentless wave of ongoing persistent calls. Genie Medicare advises to immediately leave any quote site that asks for any contact details and visit Genie Medicare instead at:. SENIORS CAN COMPARE LOWEST-RATES TO SAVE FOR 5 TYPES OF COVERAGES:1.) Medicare Supplement Plans (Medigap) to instantly compare lowest Medicare Supplement Plans rates by zip code from multiple insurers side by side, with each company's monthly and yearly price, plan letter, AM Best financial strength rating, and pricing method. Because every Plan G or Plan N offers the same standard benefits no matter who sells it, prices are what sets them apart click here: /quotes/medicare-supplement2.) Medicare Advantage Plans to compare lowest Medicare Advantage Plans by zip code from multiple insurers side by side, monthly premium, star rating, maximum out-of-pocket limit, doctor and specialist copays, drug coverage, Part B giveback, and extra benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing click here: /quotes/medicare-advantage3.) Part-D Prescription Drug Plans to compare Part-D drug plans by premium from multiple insurers side by side, with the lowest-cost plans listed first by clicking here: /quotes/part-d4.) Hospital Indemnity Plans a type of supplemental health insurance plan that pays a fixed cash benefit directly if hospitalized due to a covered illness, or injury such as $200 or $500 per day to help cover medical co-pays, mortgage, rent, utilities, groceries or other daily living expenses. Click here for free quotes: /quotes/hospital-indemnity5.) Final Expense Plans: Seniors can compare which Final Expense/Burial Life insurance plans has the lowest rates to instantly save money or to increase the amount of coverage with the savings. For free quotes visit: /quotes/final-expense. SENIORS CAN ALSO GET FREE HELP & ASSISTANCE COVERAGE AFTER VIEWING QUOTES:Genie Medicare is now the most comprehensive "Free Medicare Resource Center" by offering seniors free personalized assistance in addition to free quote comparisons. After reviewing quotes, seniors can select "Get Free Help" and share their name and preferred contact time. Genie Medicare will connect them with a helpful, licensed Medicare professional for expert guidance and coverage if needed - whether they're turning 65, navigating open enrollment, experiencing a major life change, or reviewing their current plan. There's no obligation to receive free assistance.. Why was Genie Medicare created?To create a simple, one-stop Free Medicare Resource site where seniors can compare hundreds of insurances company's unbiased rates to find potential savings, without having to enter any personal contact details to view free quotes along with connecting them with a helpful, licensed Medicare professional if they request assistance or coverage.. Does Genie Medicare sell insurance?No, Genie Medicare does not sell insurance or receive any payments from insurance companies to display their rates. Our goal is simple, to help seniors everywhere compare Medicare rates and plans in their zip codes for potential savings.. Can Genie Medicare help with questions & coverage if needed?Yes. After reviewing free quotes, seniors have the option to select "Get Free Help" and provide their name. Genie Medicare will help match them with a local licensed Medicare agent in their area for free expert advice, guidance and help them get coverage at best rates. There's never any obligation to buy to receive free help and assistance.Visit Genie Medicare for your one-stop complete“Medicare Resource Center” for free advice, support, free Medicare quotes and complimentary assistance with enrollment any time of the year:

Lori Dunn

Genie Medicare Team

+1 800-470-2911

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Genie – Medicare Helps Thousands of Seniors Turning 65 Save Money Comparing Lowest-Rate Medicare Plan By Zip Codes News Provided By Genie Medicare November 27, 2026, 19:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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