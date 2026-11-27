MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin traded with noticeable swings on Friday, rising into the low-$62,000s before slipping back toward the high-$58,000s during a shortened U.S. session after the Thanksgiving holiday. The move came alongside a broader uptick in risk assets and precious metals, but crypto's reaction looked less steady-suggesting traders were quick to fade strength rather than chase it.

Market data cited by traders points to a fast-changing order book: according to CoinGlass, crypto liquidations totaled about $228 million in the hour ending at 3:00 p.m. UTC, underscoring how leveraged positions were prone to unwind as volatility picked up around the Wall Street open.

Bitcoin briefly pushed to around $62,100 before a sell-off drove BTC below $59,000 during Friday's early U.S. trading window. CoinGlass data shows approximately $228 million in crypto positions liquidated in the hour ending at 3:00 p.m. UTC. U.S. stock futures and major indexes opened higher after the holiday, while Bitcoin's strength faded faster than traditional“risk” assets. Gold rebounded, but analysts noted the broader selling pressure in crypto appears driven by ongoing liquidation and sell-side volume. Trader Rekt Capital said recent selling activity is bringing Bitcoin closer to“seller capitulation” and exhaustion, though timing remains uncertain.

Key takeawaysVolatility around the Wall Street open

TradingView data referenced in the report shows BTC /USD gaining as much as 2.7% alongside firmer sentiment in U.S. stock futures ahead of the Wall Street open. That intraday optimism did not hold. Sellers moved back in after the market reopened following Thursday's Thanksgiving closure, and the pair slipped below $59,000.

While the exact path differed by instrument and venue, the broader pattern was clear: Bitcoin's momentum stalled as soon as regular U.S. liquidity returned, a dynamic that often appears when traders are positioned for continued upside but are forced to cut exposure when price fails to hold key levels.

Liquidations underline leverage-driven churn

CoinGlass figures cited for the same window show that liquidations reached roughly $228 million in the hour ending at 3:00 p.m. UTC. In practice, this type of liquidation spike tends to amplify short-term price moves: as positions are forced out, market depth can thin and order execution becomes less stable.

For traders, the key takeaway is not just that liquidations were large, but that they arrived during a moment when BTC was attempting to recover toward the $62,000 area. That combination-price trying to break higher while leveraged exits accelerate-can help explain why the move reversed quickly.

Risk assets up, but crypto lags

Friday's crypto volatility unfolded while equities showed early strength in the same shortened session. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened up 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively. Tech-stock performance was mixed, with Anthropic shares up about 4% to trade above $87 and Nvidia down about 1.5% to around $147 after the open.

CNBC also carried commentary from Janus Henderson portfolio manager Richard Clode, who framed investor focus on whether major AI firms can convert growth into profitability and free cash flow. That perspective matters for crypto partly because it shapes how aggressively traders rotate into high-beta assets during the post-holiday return to markets. In this instance, however, Bitcoin didn't behave like a steady beneficiary of the risk-on tone.

Gold's rebound and crypto's selling pressure

Precious metals also firmed. The report cited silver rising as much as 7.4% during the day and gold (XAU/USD) up about 2% to roughly $3,635 per ounce as of 3 p.m. UTC. Earlier coverage from The Kobeissi Letter pointed to how gold had been deeply oversold, noting that gold was trading far below its 200-day moving average-currently referenced at $4,373 per ounce-and describing the size of its decline from its January peak.

Even with gold rebounding, Bitcoin's trading action appeared to diverge. The report says traders sold into the modest post-holiday gains, a sign that crypto sentiment was still constrained by internal dynamics rather than simply mirroring macro moves.

Rekt Capital: Bitcoin“closer to seller capitulation”

On the crypto side, analyst commentary highlighted the persistence of sell-side pressure. Rekt Capital, quoted in the report via X, described Bitcoin's latest pattern as a continuation of damage after an upside breakout on“seller volume,” saying Bitcoin then tumbled about 27% from that move. The analyst further argued that Bitcoin has experienced four consecutive weeks of above-average sell-side volume.

The practical implication for readers is that“capitulation” narratives often revolve around whether sustained selling begins to exhaust itself-typically showing up as fewer marginal sellers and a reduction in forced exit activity like liquidations. However, the report doesn't provide a definitive signal for when that shift could occur, so investors should treat it as a framework for monitoring, not a timetable.

The article also references earlier coverage from Cointelegraph about capitulation signals tied to a growing share of BTC supply moving at unrealized losses. That context helps explain why the current emphasis is on sell-side volume and position unwind risk rather than only short-term price direction.

Going into the next session, the factors to watch are whether liquidation pressure continues to subside after the Friday spike and whether BTC can hold above the levels it briefly reclaimed before the sell-off. If leverage-driven volatility fades while sell-side volume improves, the“capitulation/exhaustion” thesis could gain credibility-but if liquidations remain elevated, the market may still be working through the same downside imbalance.

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