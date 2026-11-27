(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Studying for a UK qualification used to mean fixed terms, set deadlines and a big up-front commitment. Oxbridge Pathways was built around a different idea: learning that adapts to the learner, not the other way round. Here is what the platform offers, how it works and who it is for. Who is Oxbridge Pathways? Oxbridge Pathways is an AI-powered learning platform for British qualifications, professional development and university progression. It is powered by Liverpool Colleges Ltd, a company registered in England and Wales (No. 11710532) with a UK provider reference number (UKPRN 10096739). One platform, four pathways Learners start by choosing a route that matches their goal.

Pathway Built for What it offers UK University Learners aiming for a degree Diploma routes and degree top-up progression Professional Development Working professionals CPD, then diplomas, then online assessment Global Schools, organisations, international learners Corporate, school and institutional programmes Talent Connect Career builders Career profiling, mentoring and employment links

Switching pathway never removes purchased access or progress. A learner who starts with short CPD learning can move towards a diploma later. Learn by qualification or by unit

Every qualification is broken into units. Each unit is a focused block of study with its own outcomes and assessment.

Level 2 Adult Social Care Certificate Level 3 Diploma in Business Management Level 3 Diploma in Accounting and Finance Level 3 Diploma in Cyber Security Management and Operations

The catalogue includes qualifications such as:

Learners can study a full qualification or approach it unit by unit, which makes progress visible at every stage. Pay for what you learn, with no fixed-time contract

Pay for what you learn, not for the time you take. No fixed-time contract, so learners can set their own pace.

The platform's approach to fees and time is built around flexibility.

For a care worker on rotating shifts or a manager who travels, that flexibility is often what makes finishing possible. AI-supported learning

AI-generated lesson explanations Interactive quizzes with instant feedback Visual learning maps Revision summaries and deeper explanations A talking tutor video and personal tutor voice Progress tracking across lessons

Every lesson sits alongside a set of AI tools designed to make study easier.

The aim is to help learners understand material and practise it, not to replace their own work. The platform publishes an AI Learning Policy so learners can see how the technology is used. Learning in five languages

Oxbridge Pathways is available in English, Arabic, French, Spanish and German.

For learners studying outside the UK, working in a familiar language can make unfamiliar concepts easier to grasp. Support and transparency

The site publishes policies on privacy, terms, refunds and cancellations, accessibility, complaints, equality and inclusion, acceptable use and responsible AI use.

Learners can read these before they enrol. That openness is a useful signal when choosing any online provider.

An installable app also lets learners study from a phone, which helps in places where laptops or fast connections are not always available. Working with partners

Oxbridge Pathways also works with training centres, schools and colleges, employers, international agencies and universities looking for progression partnerships.

Partners can bring AI-enhanced UK qualifications to their own learners without building a platform from scratch. Learner voices

The site features stories from learners studying business management, project management and health and social care.

Working adults who want a UK qualification without pausing their careers. Care and health workers building towards senior roles. Managers and professionals seeking postgraduate-level study. Overseas learners who want UK qualifications without relocating. Organisations that want structured learning for their teams.

One graduate describes the value of studying alongside a busy career, saying the course was practical and relevant to her goals. Who is it for?How to get started Visit. Choose the pathway that matches your goal. Browse qualifications or individual units. Create an account and begin at your own pace. The takeaway

Oxbridge Pathways combines unit-based UK qualifications, AI-supported learning, flexible study and clear policies in one connected platform.

For learners who want a recognised route without a rigid timetable, it offers a practical place to start.