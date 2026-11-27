MENAFN - Khaleej Times) More than seven in 10 job listings in the UAE requiring artificial intelligence skills still carry traditional job titles, suggesting that employers are increasingly expecting workers to have AI knowledge even when it is not reflected in the position's name, according to a new study.

An analysis by Informa Connect Academy of 21,808 job listings on LinkedIn and DrJobs found that 2,070 vacancies required AI-related skills. Of these, 1,493, or 72.1 per cent, used conventional job titles without mentioning artificial intelligence, machine learning or related terms.

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The findings suggest that AI requirements are becoming part of roles across several sectors, rather than being limited to specialist technology positions.

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Human resources recorded the highest proportion of vacancies with hidden AI requirements. Among HR job listings requesting AI skills, 98.4 per cent retained traditional titles. Finance and accounting followed at 92.8 per cent, while marketing recorded 92.4 per cent.

The trend was also visible in sales and business development, where 89.1 per cent of AI-requiring vacancies used conventional titles, followed by operations at 88.2 per cent and project management at 80 per cent.

Senior positions increasingly require AI skills

The study also found that AI requirements were less likely to appear in job titles as seniority increased.

Among entry level vacancies requiring AI skills, 69.8 per cent used traditional titles. The share increased to 70.2 per cent for mid-level positions, 78.3 per cent for managers and 81.4 per cent for senior managers and directors.

Across all management levels, 80.2 per cent of listings requiring AI skills retained conventional job titles.

The research also highlighted a lack of clarity in some job descriptions. Nearly half, or 49.2 per cent, of traditional-title vacancies requiring AI skills mentioned artificial intelligence without specifying the capabilities expected from candidates.

Among more specific requirements, AI tools appeared in 19.4 per cent of listings, followed by machine learning at 15.4 per cent and large language models at 12.3 per cent.

Generative AI was mentioned in 11.1 per cent of the listings.

Employers face growing need to clarify job requirements

The findings point to changing expectations across the UAE labour market, with employers increasingly incorporating AI-related responsibilities into familiar roles.

For jobseekers, the study highlights the importance of reading full job descriptions rather than relying on titles alone, as positions in HR, finance and marketing may now require knowledge of AI tools and related technologies.

The research also suggests that employers could improve recruitment transparency by identifying the specific AI capabilities required for each position instead of using broad terms such as artificial intelligence.

The analysis covered job listings published in September 2026, after duplicate advertisements were removed. Informa Connect Academy said the figures were based on targeted searches and did not represent all job vacancies in the UAE.

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