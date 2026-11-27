MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE Ministry of Finance has issued Dh180 million worth of digital sovereign Treasury bonds denominated in dirhams, marking the first issuance of its kind by a sovereign debt issuer in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The federal government's digital Treasury bonds, equivalent to around $50 million, were issued using Euroclear's Digital Financial Market Infrastructure (D-FMI), in a move aimed at integrating digital technology into the issuance and settlement of government debt instruments.

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The two-year carry an annual yield to maturity of 4.98% and have been allocated equally among the UAE's six primary dealers. They will also be listed for secondary-market trading on Nasdaq Dubai.

The issuance forms part of the Federal Government Treasury Bonds Programmed and combines digital issuance and settlement infrastructure with traditional financial market systems.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the issuance marked an important milestone in the development of the UAE's domestic debt market and reflected the country's commitment to adopting innovative financial solutions.

He said the transaction demonstrated how advanced financial technology could modernize the issuance and settlement of government securities, improve market efficiency and strengthen the competitiveness of the UAE's capital markets.

International banks support digital issuance

The transaction was completed with the participation of several international and regional financial institutions.

Euroclear provided the digital infrastructure for issuance and settlement, while Standard Chartered acted as settlement agent. Citi served as issuing and paying agent, and Emirates NBD acted as structuring agent.

The six primary dealers participating in the digital issuance were First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreq, HSBC and Standard Chartered.

Valerie Urban, Chief Executive Officer of Euroclear, said the issuance demonstrated how digital innovation could move from experimentation to practical implementation when supported by trusted and resilient financial market infrastructure.

Hamed Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, said listing the bonds would provide investors with access to secondary-market trading and the transparency associated with listed sovereign debt instruments.

November Treasury auction attracts Dh3.04 billion in bids

Separately, the Ministry's November Treasury bonds and sukuk auction recorded total issuances of Dh920 million, comprising Dh550 million in Treasury sukuk maturing in September 2031 and Dh370 million in conventional Treasury bonds maturing in November 2028.

The auction attracted bids worth Dh3.04 billion, representing an oversubscription of 2.8 times. The yield to maturity stood at 5% for the sukuk and 4.98% for the conventional bonds.

Including the Dh180 million digital issuance, the combined value of the November digital and conventional Treasury issuances reached Dh1.1 billion.

The Ministry said it would continue evaluating the results of the digital issuance and exploring wider opportunities to use distributed ledger technology in sovereign debt markets and future government securities offerings.

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