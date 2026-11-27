MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Binance has finished work to recover its withdrawal systems after last month's cyberattack, though some networks were closed for unrelated reasons, it said on Thursday.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange lost about $6.3 billion of tokens in the heist and stopped all users from making withdrawals for the next two days. Customers pulled a net $4.7 billion off the platform when withdrawals first reopened, Binance said on November 2.

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"Our withdrawal recovery work is completed and the withdrawal suspension from the security incident has been fully lifted," it said in an X post on Thursday.

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"Withdrawals are open across nearly all networks. Separately, a small number are temporarily paused due to network maintenance, which is standard practice."

Binance has said the company can afford to cover its losses. About $2.85 billion of the stolen funds have been frozen remotely by the companies that issue them, but researchers say the rest is being moved through little-known crypto services in a complex money-laundering operation that could take months or even years.

Binance to resume withdrawals after covering bulk of stolen $6.3 billion After $6.3-billion heist, Binance targets full reopening of withdrawals by next week

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