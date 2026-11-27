MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Istanbul club Besiktas' supporters unfurled a pro-Palestinian banner during a UEFA Europa League match against Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Georgia on Thursday, prompting a police response and sparking a diplomatic incident that led Turkey's foreign minister to contact his Georgian counterpart.

Turkish football fans clashed with police in Batumi, temporarily halting the match, which had been moved from Istanbul over security concerns.

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Images from the stadium showed Besiktas supporters displaying a banner reading "Revolt against the occupation, freedom for Palestine", waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israel slogans before police intervened.

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Georgia's interior ministry said in a statement that "three officers sustained various injuries as a result of the fans' violent actions", adding that 16 people had been detained.

It said some supporters had hurled stadium seats at officers and denied reports that police had used force in response to the display of pro-Palestinian flags and banners.

"We categorically deny these reports and emphasise that the fans' violent actions and physical clashes with police began before the flags and banners were displayed, while they were still marching towards the stadium," the ministry added.

Police used pepper spray against fans, some of whom required medical attention, Turkey's private DHA news agency reported.

The match was suspended in the 26th minute because of disturbances in the stands, with Danish referee Morten Krogh sending both teams to the dressing rooms.

Turkey's football federation strongly condemned what it described as the "unacceptable" conduct of Georgian police towards Besiktas supporters.

"We strongly condemn the unacceptable attitudes, behaviour and actions directed at Besiktas supporters inside and outside the stadium before and during the UEFA Europa League match," the federation said in a statement.

'Disproportionate use of force'

UEFA announced last month that the fixture would be moved to Georgia after Turkish authorities informed European football's governing body that, "for safety and security reasons", the match could not be hosted in Istanbul.

Relations between Turkey and Israel have deteriorated sharply since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, has repeatedly accused Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian banners and chants are seen or heard frequently at Turkish football matches, particularly since the start of the war.

Besiktas said they had lodged a complaint with UEFA over what they described as the "disproportionate" use of force by Georgian police.

"We have launched initiatives with our consulate general in Batumi and UEFA regarding the disproportionate use of force against our supporters by security forces," the club said.

Besiktas added that they would closely monitor the situation until all of their supporters had returned safely to Turkey.

Erdogan spoke by phone with Besiktas chairman Serdal Adali and said he was closely following developments, the club said.

Messages of support

After the match, which finished 2-1 to Besiktas, Hapoel Beer-Sheva posted a message on social media directed to their travelling supporters.

"Please act responsibly, show restraint and use your best judgement as you leave the stadium and make your way to your accommodation. Follow the instructions of the Georgian security forces, who are responsible for ensuring your safety," the club posted in Hebrew on X.

Messages of support poured in on social media from across Turkey, including from the sports minister and Ankara mayor.

Even Besiktas's traditional Istanbul rivals, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, as well as Black Sea club Trabzonspor, condemned the incidents and expressed solidarity with the club.

A Besiktas club employee told AFP that five supporters were receiving treatment in hospital.

Besiktas supporters scuffled with police and hurled objects at officers as they attempted to make arrests, according to live television footage.

The incidents prompted Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to call his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili.

"Officials from the Turkish embassy in Tbilisi and the consulate general in Batumi are at the stadium," a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

"All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of our citizens and protect their rights."

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