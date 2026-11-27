MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since the US-Iran war started on February 28]

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iranian ambassador Mohammad Totonji and handed him a protest note, on November 27, over continued Iranian attacks on Kuwait.

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Two Italians were killed in the most recent attack on Thursday which targeted a vital site in the country, causing extensive material damage, the ministry noted, adding that a Kuwaiti national and a Pakistani national were injured.

The two Italians killed were technicians working for Rheinmetall Italia, the Italian unit of German defence group Rheinmetall, and were at an air defence surveillance station in Kuwait when it was targeted by Iranian drones, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Senate in Rome, as reported by Reuters.

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Tehran has denied involvement in the attack. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said "the incident is suspicious and looks like a precooked recipe for war". Iran is ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to determine the cause of the incident, he added.

In its latest ministry statement, Kuwait said it holds Iran fully responsible for the continued attacks and their consequences.

Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hamad Sulaiman Al Mishaan, affirmed Kuwait's "unequivocal condemnation" of these attacks, which constitute a flagrant violation of its sovereignty.

Al Mishaan stressed that the country retains its inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

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