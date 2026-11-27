MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Hundreds of thousands of Americans remained without power Friday after a Thanksgiving storm battered the eastern US, forcing a rare disruption to New York's famed Macy's parade.

Thursday's storm brought heavy rain and high winds to one of the busiest holiday travel periods of the year, downing trees and power lines from New Hampshire to North Carolina. Nearly a half million customers still had no power Friday, according to PowerOutage.

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Some flight disruptions also lingered, with about 1,600 delays and more than 500 cancellations, according to the tracking service FlightAware. Pennsylvania was most affected by the power outages, with about 122,000 people without electricity. In Missouri, about 72,000 people still had power outages due to a storm that dumped as much as 15 inches of snow in the eastern part of the state.

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Nearly 45,000 people were still lacking power in New York, where the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was shifted to Saturday after being postponed due to weather for the first time in its 100-year history.

The parade, an annual spectacle that draws global viewership, sees brightly colored balloons travel through the heart of Manhattan. The festivities also kick off the holiday shopping season for the US.

The last major disruption to the parade was in 1971, when cold, wet and windy weather forced the grounding of Donald Duck and other pop culture-themed balloons. In 1997, gusting winds sent a "Cat in the Hat" inflatable into a lamppost that fell on a woman and put her into a nearly month-long coma.

The parade was cancelled outright from 1942 to 1945 due to a helium shortage during World War II.

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