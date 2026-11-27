MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Storytelling is the oldest form of education, entertainment and, if one may say so, enlightenment. Our parents would often tuck us into bed with a story. The stories our grandparents told us, almost always folklore or imaginative fiction, kept us hooked on Nani ki kahaniyan (maternal grandmother's stories). Knowingly or unknowingly, we were drawn to someone reading us a story or narrating one dramatically. Of course, as we grew older, we began to read. Or, as one might say in 2026, we began to receive stories via OTT platforms as binge-worthy series or, more recently, via Reels. Somewhere between sitting rapt and doomscrolling on our phones while a story ran in the background, we lost patience and forgot the charm of huddling together as children simply to listen to a story. While stand-up comedy took off in a big way in Dubai, storytelling lagged behind. Fortunately, that seems to be changing. The city's upcoming events feature, well, just a mic and a storyteller narrating a kahani (story).

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September saw Indian storyteller Laksh Maheshwari take to the stage at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium at The Indian High School. His heartfelt narration of Khusiyan (Happiness) kept people off their phones and drew them into conversations and songs throughout the show, which ran for more than two hours. Ekta Keswani, who had previously attended the same show in India, returned to see it in Dubai.“I think it's the mere simplicity of this performing arts form that draws me to it, and of course Laksh's mastery over the format is astounding and almost therapeutic,” she said. Kalpesh Kinariwala, founder of Pantheon Development, put together a private event with Maheshwari in September under HOP Events and remains committed to bringing artists to the UAE.“By bringing celebrated global artists to the UAE, we are creating experiences that transcend borders and provide inspiration for residents and communities through a sense of belonging and a shared celebration,” he said.

Storytelling, after all, has always been a communal act, from children gathering under trees to grandchildren sitting around a grandparent. Perhaps that is what EnAct Events hopes to recreate with Rahgir Live this weekend, on Sunday, 29 November, at The Metropolitan Hotel. Rahgir, an independent singer-songwriter, will perform live in Dubai for the first time with Ye Jo Hans Rahi Hai Duniya. His plain-spoken Hindi folk lyrics evoke the college grounds, villages and street corners where crowds would gather simply to hear a story.“It's an intimate event, and we wish for everyone to feel at home as they listen to him in a setting that puts the lyrics and the storytelling front and center. He built a devoted following the old-fashioned way: live, one room at a time, and by word of mouth,” said Rashmi Kotriwala, artistic director and founder of EnAct Events.“Life for an Indian in Dubai is a long conversation between two homes. We live among glass towers and desert light, but a village lane, a mother's kitchen, a train platform are never far from our thoughts. Rahgir's work sits in exactly that in-between space. He sings of the road, of leaving and of the pull of the home, and every expat who has ever packed a suitcase will hear their own story in it. Dubai is the perfect place to hear him for the first time.”

Next month, on Sunday, 20 December, Amandeep Khayal will perform at Emirates International School in Dubai. A concert? A festival? What's the genre? Life Ka Tamasha is a 90-minute storytelling show in which Khayal shares deeply personal stories and reflections, inviting the audience to explore what our dreams mean through the lens of a tamasha (circus).

What stands out in Dubai's growing interest in live storytelling is the simplicity of the themes. The performers also have something in common. All three come from towns and cities in India and left corporate careers to tell stories for a living. Amandeep Khayal hails from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, and worked in engineering and software before pursuing storytelling and poetry full-time. Rahgir was born in Sikar, Rajasthan, and walked away from a career in software. Laksh Maheshwari, a storyteller and author from Mhow, near Indore in Madhya Pradesh, previously worked in finance. Perhaps what Dubai is rediscovering is the pleasure we knew as children when we asked our grandmothers for one more story, even if we'd heard it before.

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