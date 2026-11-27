MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Qantas Airways Ltd. plans to award the bulk of its next order of about 20 long-range jets to Boeing Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

The Australian flag carrier is close to finalizing the decision, which will include more fuel-efficient 787s as well as some Airbus SE A350 aircraft, the people said who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential.

A decision hasn't been finalized and circumstances could still change, they said.

The deal is part of the company's plan to overhaul its fleet, including retiring its Airbus A380s and buying more fuel-efficient jets - a move that's found renewed momentum as fuel prices surge due to the Iran war.

“We are still in discussion with the relevant aircraft manufacturers as part of our widebody fleet planning and no decisions have been made,” Qantas said in a statement. Boeing deferred to Qantas for comment. A spokesperson for Airbus said it doesn't comment on commercial discussions with customers.

An order from Qantas would add to Boeing's recent winning streak, which has seen the planemaker pick up its biggest order from a large Chinese airline in almost a decade and win its first widebody deal from Malaysia Airlines since 1995.

Qantas's long-range fleet is centered on the A350, including an ultra long-range variant that's built for 22-hour flights. The carrier is also expanding its 787 Dreamliner operations.