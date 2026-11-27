MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

The sharp swings in AI stocks are likely to continue well into the first half of 2027. But investors who stay invested, choose stocks carefully, and look across the wider AI ecosystem are best placed to come out ahead.

This is the outlook from the chief executive of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisations, after one of the most violent two-month stretches the AI trade has ever seen.

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The Nasdaq hit a record high on 6 October. Since then, it has lost roughly $8.7 trillion in market value.

On 20 November it fell 5.28% in a single day, wiping out all its gains for 2026.

One closely watched basket of AI-focused stocks is down 32% since early October. Over the same period, the rest of the S&P 500 is down 6%.

Then on Monday, the world's biggest AI chipmaker added about $952 billion in value in a single session after its founder returned as chief executive.

No stock in history has gained more in one day. Within 48 hours, the shares were sliding again.

Nigel Green believes the business case underneath the turmoil remains strong.

The leading AI chipmaker's latest quarterly revenue more than doubled from a year earlier, to $115.8 billion.

He continues:

Nigel Green says much of the long-term opportunity sits beyond the chipmakers and tech platforms that have driven the market's biggest moves.

He concludes: