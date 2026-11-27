MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including water stocks, issues a news and trading alert for BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE ), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters.

Yesterday BQE Water released its interim consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The stock is trading at 70.65 +5.27 (+8.06%) on very light volume today. The stock has a 52 week range of 49.00 - 88.50. Yesterday the stock was flat on minimal volume.

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From the news -

Revenues under GAAP of $12.3 million in Q3 2026, a record high for a 3-month period, compared to $9.3 million in Q3 2025, a 32% increase. Proportional Revenues of $14.5 million in Q3 2026 compared to $10.7 million in Q3 2025, a 36% increase. Gross margin of $5.9 million in Q3 2026 compared to $4.7 million in Q3 2025, a 25% increase. Net income of $3.7 million in Q3 2026 compared to net income of $2.8 million in Q3 2025, a 33% increase. Earnings per share (basic) of $2.84 in Q3 2026 compared to $2.15 in Q3 2025, a 32% increase. Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million in Q3 2026 compared to $3.3 million in Q3 2025, a 38% increase. Working capital of $25.1 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $21.4 million at December 31, 2025, a 17% increase.

Financial Highlights

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