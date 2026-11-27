MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Gold is trading near $3,663 this afternoon, up about $49 from this morning and about $236 from Wednesday's $3,427 capitulation low after the hot PCE print. The bias is Neutral, with $3,634 as the line in the sand, now as support, and US markets reopen today on a shortened post-holiday session with no major data.

Friday's session is open in thin post-holiday trading and gold is trading near $3,663, after Wednesday flushed to $3,426, its lowest since September 2025, on a hot October PCE print and then recovered about $236 into this afternoon. Live feeds at about 13:30 PKT cluster near $3,660. Gold consolidated between about $3,580 and $3,610 through the Thanksgiving holiday, then pushed through $3,600 this morning to $3,617.70, ran through Monday's close at $3,634 late this morning, and kept climbing to about $3,663, with the 12:00 and 13:00 PKT hourly candles both closing above $3,634.

The intraday map

The map for today is drawn from this afternoon's session and the week's structure, rebuilt after the morning map broke. Resistance stacks at $3,715 (R4), Monday's Nvidia-news spike high, then $3,700 (R3), the round number, $3,691 (R2), Tuesday's early-hours push high, and $3,680 (R1), today's day high. The pivot sits at $3,663, this afternoon's live spot. Below, $3,662 (S1) sits one dollar under the pivot, $3,651 (S2) is Monday's session high, $3,640 (S3) is the base of the last two hourly candles, and $3,634 (S4) is Monday's close, the broken line in the sand, now support. The bias is Neutral: the morning's Bearish call broke on two hourly closes above $3,634, and gold has reclaimed every level that capped it this week except Monday's spike high. A sustained hourly close above $3,691 flips the bias to Bullish, toward $3,700, then $3,715; a sustained hourly close back below $3,634 flips it back to Bearish, toward $3,620, then $3,600.

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Charts are annotated PAXG/USD charts from Kraken, built this afternoon, with eight levels drawn on the 1-hour chart and seven on the 30-minute chart (R4 sits above the 1-hour range, R4 and R3 above the 30-minute range), and the pivot at the live spot of $3,663.

Why the macro tape turned

The Federal Reserve holds its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00%, and the next decision is due December 9. The October inflation report hardened the hike case decisively: headline PCE rose 3.8% on the year as expected, and core PCE, the Fed's preferred gauge, rose 3.3% on the year against 3.2% expected and up from 3.1% in September. The second estimate of third-quarter GDP printed 4.3% against about 3.5% expected, and jobless claims came in at 189,000 against 200,000 expected. The minutes of the October meeting showed nearly all officials viewed further rate increases as likely appropriate, with two arguing that if inflation data disappoints there would be grounds for a hike of more than 25 basis points in December. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said rates may need to rise by 100 basis points or more, or see an immediate half-point adjustment in December, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said several more hikes, possibly up to four, may be needed, and New York Fed President John Williams said persistently high inflation supports additional tightening, with the pace decided by incoming data. Markets are assigning about a 97% to 98% probability to a 25 basis point December hike, with about a 60% probability of another hike in January, and JPMorgan expects hikes in December, January and March that would take the benchmark to 4.50% to 4.75%. The one softening factor is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who warned that the Fed could jeopardize economic growth by raising rates too aggressively. Fed officials enter their pre-meeting blackout on November 28.

The 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 4.84% to 4.85%, just under the 5.00% threshold, after sliding to an intraday low of 4.80% on Wednesday, its lowest in nearly three months, with the 2-year at about 4.61% to 4.63%. Holding non-yielding gold while the 10-year pays near 5% carries a real opportunity cost, and that cost jumped with the hot October PCE print and has stayed high since. The dollar index is at about 103.7 to 103.84, near its 19-month high after briefly touching 104.53 on Monday, and it has now risen for four straight weeks. Gold rose against a flat to softer dollar today, and the dollar's pullback from its high is part of why the bounce is running. The November consumer confidence index printed 103.3, well above October's 91.9 and the 92.5 forecast, its highest reading since January of last year, which keeps the Fed's hawkish case intact. Central banks remain the structural counterweight: the World Gold Council reports central banks added 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter of 2026, up 42% from a year earlier, bringing purchases for the year to 675 tonnes through September. The banks are diverging on the outlook: Goldman Sachs expects gold to reach $4,650 by the end of 2027, while UBS sees prices climbing to $5,000.

Crude oil is climbing for a fifth straight session as Middle East supply risks outweigh a growing global surplus. Brent is trading near $96.51 to $96.57 a barrel, up about 2% on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate near $84.84 to $85.78, after Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery suspended loadings at the world's largest export terminal and a strike halted the 400,000 barrel a day Jazan refinery. Two tankers were hit by mines in the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian drone killed two Italian nationals in Kuwait, and tanker traffic through the strait has slowed. OPEC and its allies meet on Sunday to set production targets for 2027 against a growing surplus, with the group leaning toward rolling over quotas into January and no 2027 framework agreed, and Iraq pressing the group to lift output. The driver is security, not demand, and the Qatari prime minister said Qatar is working with both Iran and the US to revive the negotiation process and met US Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio to discuss Iran talks. Higher oil feeds inflation expectations and the case for another Fed hike, which pressures gold, while a fresh Hormuz incident can push oil and gold up together on the haven bid, and that is part of today's move.

What to watch today

Today US markets reopen after Thanksgiving on a shortened session and there is no major US data, so the session is about thin post-holiday tape and the weekend, not scheduled releases. The watch list is the OPEC+ meeting on Sunday, the Fed's pre-meeting blackout starting November 28, the December 4 jobs report, and the December 9 decision. It is a day for watching whether the $3,691 ceiling breaks or the $3,634 floor gives way.

Wednesday's washout and recovery: gold fell to $3,426, its lowest since September 2025, down 2.34% on the day at the lows, after the hot PCE print, then buyers stepped in and carried it back to about $3,571 by yesterday morning, through $3,600 this morning to $3,617.70, and through $3,634 late this morning to about $3,663 by early afternoon, about $236 off the low The PCE print: core PCE rose 3.3% on the year against 3.2% expected and up from 3.1% in September, headline PCE rose 3.8% as expected, the second estimate of third-quarter GDP printed 4.3% against about 3.5% expected, and jobless claims came in at 189,000 against 200,000 expected The Fed picture: markets price about a 97% to 98% chance of a 25 basis point December hike, with about a 60% chance of another hike in January, and JPMorgan expects hikes in December, January and March, after Fed Governor Waller said rates may need to rise by 100 basis points or more, St. Louis Fed President Musalem said several more hikes, possibly up to four, may be needed, and New York Fed President Williams said more tightening looks likely, while Treasury Secretary Bessent warned the Fed could jeopardize growth by hiking too aggressively Yields and the dollar: the 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 4.84% to 4.85%, just under the 5.00% threshold, after sliding to an intraday low of 4.80% on Wednesday, its lowest in nearly three months, and the dollar index is at about 103.7 to 103.84, near its 19-month high after briefly touching 104.53 on Monday Oil climbing: Brent is trading near $96.51 to $96.57 a barrel, up about 2% on Thursday, and WTI near $84.84 to $85.78, after Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery suspended loadings at the world's largest export terminal and a strike halted the 400,000 barrel a day Jazan refinery, and two tankers were hit by mines in the Strait of Hormuz, while traders weigh a supply surplus ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Sunday and Qatar works to revive US-Iran talks Equities sold off with gold: more than $1 trillion in US equity value was erased shortly after the opening bell on Wednesday, with the S and P 500 sliding toward 7,150, the Nasdaq 100 dropping more than 2%, the Dow down 800 points, and Bitcoin breaking below $60,000, and silver fell to near $39 an ounce before recovering toward $43.50 Bullish trigger: thin-market buying, or a fresh Hormuz headline, carries gold through $3,680, with a sustained hourly close above $3,691 (R2) as the trigger and $3,700 (R3), then $3,715 (R4), as targets, and a close above $3,691 flips the bias to Bullish Bearish trigger: the push fails under $3,680 and profit-taking after a $236 bounce takes over, with a sustained hourly close below $3,651 (S2) as the trigger and $3,640 (S3), then $3,634 (S4), as targets, and a close below $3,634 flips the bias back to Bearish

About the author: I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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