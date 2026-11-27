MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas, features a gold, silver and mining stocks market analysis article from Przemyslaw K. Radomski, CFA.

Yesterday, I wrote that the miners' reversal and volume were "very bullish for the following week." The rally didn't wait.

At the moment of writing these words, December gold futures are at about $3,639, after moving up to $3,683.50 this morning, and December silver futures are at about $43.52, after a high of $44.30. On Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, they moved down to $3,425.20 and $37.955, respectively, and then theyreversed.

Silver is now leading the rebound, but the mining stocks moved first.

AdvertisementThe Miners Moved First

Yesterday's analysis was about Wednesday's reversal in the miners. The GDXJ, which holdsjunior mining stocks, moved below Friday's low and then closed 10.4 percent above its intraday low, its biggest intraday rebound since April 2020, onbig volume. I wrote: "In my view, the size of the reversal and the size of the volume are very bullish for the following week."

This morning, the GDXJ opened at about $92, up from Wednesday's close of $87.66, while the GLD, which tracks gold, opened at about $333, up from $327.45.

One of my Gold Trading Alerts subscribers asked in the comments this morning whether it's time to take profits on the miners, since they're close to my profit-take level while gold and silver are still below their targets. It's a good question, and I'm happy to answer it here as well. In my view, the miners are likely to keep leading, and in today's Gold Trading Alert, I described how I'm adjusting the position for it.

The reason why the miners tend to turn first is worth a closer look.

Why the Miners Lead at Bottoms

Mining stocks are leveraged to the price of gold. A miner's costs don't drop when gold falls, so its profits fall faster than the gold price does, and they rise faster when gold rebounds. Take a miner that produces gold at a cost of $2,000 per ounce. At $3,500 gold, its margin is $1,500 per ounce. At $3,800 gold, it's $1,800, which is 20 percent more, while gold is less than 9 percent higher.

The miners are also stocks, and stocks are priced on what investors expect. When investors think that the worst is priced in, they buy the miners before gold turns.

November 2008 shows the same thing on a bigger scale. Between September 22 and October 24, 2008, the USD Index rallied about 13 percent, while the S&P 500 fell about 27 percent and the GDX about 53 percent. In November, the USD Index moved to new highs, and the S&P 500 fell below its October low, closing at 752.44 on November 20. But on that day, the GDX closed at $18.20, above its October 24 close of $17.80. The next day, it soared 26.5 percent. By the end of 2008, the GDX was at $33.88, about 90 percent above its October 24 close, while gold was about 20 percent higher.

At real bottoms, the miners lead gold higher, but it's a tendency, not a law. This week, the miners led what I view as acorrective upswing, and gold and silver followed.

Gold Reversed Right After Reaching My $3,500 Target

Gold's part of the story started a month ago October 30, I wrote: "With the first target reached, the next one is about $3,500." When I wrote it, December gold futures traded near $3,906. On Wednesday, they moved down to $3,425.20, about 12 percent lower, and reversed on the same day.

This morning, December gold futures moved up to $3,683.50, about $258 above Wednesday's low. Zooming in allows us to see clearly that gold broke above its declining, very short-term resistance line.

The dollar didn't help. The USD Index is at about 103.92, up from Wednesday's close of 103.67, and the 10-year Treasury yield rose to about 4.90 percent. Gold rallying while the dollar moves higher andinterest rates rise is a bullish sign for the short term.

Silver is rallying even more than gold.

Silver Takes the Lead

Silver's long slide started at a price that I had named in advance January 27, I wrote that "we might see another attempt that takes silver to $120 or even a bit above it before a bigger decline". Silver topped almost exactly at $120, and on Wednesday, December silver futures moved down to $37.955, their lowest level since June 2025, about 68 percent below that top.

This morning, they moved up to $44.30, and they're now at about $43.52. Silver moves more than gold in both directions, and when it rallies faster than gold, thegold-to-silver ratio falls. On Wednesday, the ratio moved up to about 90 at the lows. This morning, it's at about 83.

Another subscriber asked in the comments on Wednesday whether the ratio, which was forming a topping candle that day, was worth keeping an eye on. Yes, it is. In declines, silver tends to fall faster than gold, and the ratio rises. In rallies, silver tends to outpace gold, and the ratio falls. So the ratio's reversal from about 90 fits the upswing in the precious metals sector.

There's one more thing that I'm watching. Silver's strength against gold often shows up right before short-term tops. Today, gold and the miners are rising along with silver, so that's not the same signal. If silver soars while gold and the miners lag, I'll view it as a sign that the upswing is maturing.

Where This Leaves Us

The miners reversed first, on Wednesday, and today, silver is leading gold higher, while the gold-to-silver ratio falls from about 90 to about 83. Gold is rallying even though the dollar and Treasury yields are moving higher. In my view, this is a corrective upswing within themedium-term decline, and it's likely to continue for now. In today's Gold Trading Alert, I described how I'm adjusting the position in the miners and what I plan to do after this upswing.

The miners moved first. Now silver is catching up.

Important note: the forecasts are up-to-date at the moment of their publication, we don't guarantee updating them for free readers. We will, however, keep our premium subscribers updated at all times.

Thank you for reading today's analysis - I appreciate that you took the time to dig deeper and that you read the entire piece. If you'd like to get more (and extra details not available to 99% investors), I invite you to stay updated with our free analyses -sign up for our free gold newsletter now.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Przemyslaw K. Radomski, CFA

Research mining stocks at the Investorideas free stock directory

Axel Merk: What Warsh's Fed Approach Means for Gold, & Gold Stocks