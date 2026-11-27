Melody Rack Chords writes a chord progression from a sung melody

Touring musician and developer Steve Canfield built Song Cage with no generative AI. Its new free plugin, Melody Rack Chords, writes chords from a sung melody.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Steve Canfield has been making music since he was ten. He studied music in college and took every theory class he could, then left to start bands, a solo career that took him on tour around the world, and an electronic music record label. He composed for films and a video game. Later he became a software developer and built AI products. Song Cage, the songwriting software he has spent the last year and a half building with a team that includes another developer and a UI/UX designer, contains no generative AI. It has just released Melody Rack Chords, a free plugin that writes chords from a melody someone sings or plays."As a developer I've built AI products, so I know AI slop from the inside," said Canfield. "Working with AI all day, every day is what made me want to build tools for myself with no generative AI, so I could stay in touch with my own human creativity. Nothing in Song Cage or Melody Rack generates music for you. The ideas it gives you are built from your own ideas and real music theory."Canfield collects music theory books and studies why artists and composers made the choices they did, and most of the ideas in Song Cage come from that study. The software listens to what a songwriter sang, played or wrote and works from that material with the theory behind it, so every idea in a finished song starts with a person."I am honestly not anti-AI," said Canfield, who wanted Song Cage itself to stay a hands-on, human way of making music."I produce music in my DAW, but the part I care about most happens before that: a melody hummed into a phone, a line of words, a few chords that feel right," he said. "I wanted a tool that takes a melody straight from a thought in my head to real notes the moment I sing it, shows me why a chord works with that melody and with the chords around it instead of throwing random progressions at me, and suggests where my idea could go next when I hit a wall."Song Cage is a songwriting app for Mac and Windows and an AU and VST3 plugin for the DAW, with lyrics, chords and melody on one timeline. A song can start with whichever idea came first. A sung take becomes notes on a piano roll, and the chord suggestions re-rank as the song is written, measured against the melody and the chords on either side, with each one labelled by the role it plays. Rhymes, new melodic ideas built from the songwriter's own lines, and a voice that sings the lyrics back sit in the same editor, and the finished song drags into the DAW as MIDI. A phone app captures ideas as they arrive and sends them to the computer.Melody Rack Chords is the free edition of Melody Rack, Song Cage's vocal-to-MIDI plugin. A melody can be sung against a count-in, played on a MIDI keyboard or brought in from a recording, and it lands on a piano roll as MIDI. The plugin then writes a progression fitted to the notes in each bar. The full Melody Rack builds new melodic ideas out of a sung line, such as answering the first half of a phrase with a second half.Melody Rack Chords is free, with no trial period, and needs a free Song Cage account. Song Cage and Melody Rack are each sold worldwide as a one-time purchase with a 14-day free trial. Melody Rack Chords is available now at /melody-rack/chords/About Song CageSong Cage is songwriting software for capturing song ideas and turning them into finished songs, built by musician and developer Steve Canfield and operated by Digital Candy LLC. It includes Song Cage, for lyrics, chords and melody, and Melody Rack, a vocal-to-MIDI melody plugin for the DAW. Song Cage contains no generative AI. More at

Steve Canfield

Song Cage

+1 813-586-1072

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

X

Melody Rack Chords: chords written from a sung melody

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Song Cage, Songwriting Software With No Generative AI From a Touring Musician, Releases Free Melody Rack Chords Plugin News Provided By Song Cage (Digital Candy LLC) November 27, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.