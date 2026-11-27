MENAFN - Gulf Times) Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola warned his players that form and league position would count for nothing in the heat of Sunday's Merseyside derby against Everton.

Iraola, preparing for his first taste of the fixture, experienced the intensity of local rivalries while playing for Athletic Bilbao against Real Sociedad and said derbies demanded a different level of competitiveness.

"I haven't lived this derby, but it doesn't take a lot when you're here to perceive that it's a big game for everyone involved," Iraola told reporters on Friday.

"It's a derby and derbies are always different. It doesn't matter where you are in the standings, the run you are in, normally the type of game is different and you can feel it from the beginning," he added.

"We have to be very competitive, do our part, win our duels. We have to be at a good level because everyone will want to win this game."

Liverpool head into the match on the back of three straight wins in all competitions and sit fourth in the Premier League with 21 points from 11 matches, seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

Everton are ninth, five points behind their Merseyside rivals and were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Brentford in their last outing.

Iraola said derby results carried a significance that lingered long after the final whistle, leaving victory as the only route to an enjoyable occasion.

"I'm very happy to be part of it and I hope I enjoy it," he said. "There's only one way to enjoy it and that's to win the game."

Winger Victor Munoz, who was forced off during Liverpool's Champions League win at Club Brugge, avoided a serious injury but remains a doubt for Sunday, Iraola said. Cody Gakpo is still sidelined with a muscle injury.

Liverpool Andoni Iraola Merseyside Everton